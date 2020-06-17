Gutierrez Roy Allen Gutierrez Roy left us on June 14, 2020 to be the biggest, baddest biker with two wings - "our guardian angel." Roy was born December 11, 1965 to Fred Gutierrez and Rosemarie Elizabeth Gomez Gutierrez in San Bernardino, California. Roy grew up in Blackfoot and attended schools there, and graduated from the School of Hard Knocks. Though Roy didn't have children of his own, he took great pride in helping to raise his nephew John Hill into the incredible strong man that he is today. He also had a large role in raising Christina, Michael, Blake and Asia, whom he loved very much. He had two dogs that he considered his kids, Rocco and Gypsy. Roy drove truck for Sanchez Trucking. He also drove cement truck, then dispatched for Knife River Construction. Roy loved motorcycles. He rebuilt, repaired and restored many motorcycles and cars. He liked to travel in an 18 wheeler or on his motorcycle. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Roy had the biggest and kindest heart and cared for others. He leaves behind his parents, Fred and Rosie Gutierrez; his ex-wives Barbara and Shelley; siblings, Alfred of Blackfoot, Daniel of Idaho Falls, Michelle Hill of Pocatello, Christina (Jim) of McCammon and Marie (Roger) of Blackfoot; numerous grandchildren and many nieces and nephews he was very proud of. He was preceded in death by his sister Cathy. A celebration of Roy's life will be held from 6:00- 8:00 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. Following the celebration of life, please join us for a final motorcycle ride in Roy's honor. Please share memories of Roy and condolences to his family at hawkerfuneralhome.com.