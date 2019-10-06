Shirley Jane Guymon, 84, of Ammon, passed away October 4, 2019, at The Gables of Ammon Assisted Living Center. She was under the care of her loving family and Brio Hospice. Shirley was born August 11, 1935, in Ucon, Idaho, to Alfred Coop Ritchie and Wilhelmina Constance "Birdie" Price Ritchie. She grew up and attended schools in Ucon and graduated from Bonneville High School. On November 20, 1953, she married Don M. Guymon. To this union were born five children, Sandra, Lynn, Vickie, David, and Don. Shirley and Don made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Shirley worked as a bakery manager for Albertsons and in the cafeterias at Sandcreek Middle School and Hillcrest High School. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a master gardener and loved working outside in her yard. Shirley and Don built a pond together, and her many colorful flower gardens were always weed-free. Shirley loved reading and traveling. Her adventures took her to England, Scotland, Italy, France, Germany, and Austria. Shirley would learn the history of everywhere she visited and loved telling stories to fellow travelers. Shirley is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Arlen) Nelsen of Glendale, AZ; son, Lynn (Renae) Guymon of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Vickie (Neil) Christensen of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Don (Helen) Guymon of Idaho Falls, ID; 20 grandchildren and 37 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don M. Guymon; son, David Michael Guymon; brother, Alfred "Fred" Ritchie; sisters, Dorothy Kroll, Ruby Bailey, Donna Peterson, and Joy Drake. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m., both visitations at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Shirley 8/11/1935 - 10/4/2019Jane Guymon