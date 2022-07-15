Ethel Green Haddon passed peacefully in her sleep at Parkwood Meadows in Idaho Falls ID on July 11, 2022 at the surprisingly young age of 101 years and 8 months. Ethel was born November 12, 1920 to Zavan D Green and Bernice Jeffery Green in Idaho Falls. She lived in New Sweden until age five and then moved to the Goshen/Firth area spending most of her years in Basalt and Goshen where she attended school and graduated from Firth High School. Ethel had an older brother, Volney Green, a younger brother, Ernest (Bub) Green and a sister Alta Green Steffler. Ethel worked at the White Star Laundry, helped at the farm and was later (1940) married to Edwin “Harold” Haddon. They had three children, Shirley B Robinson, Wayne Harold Haddon and Sandra Ellington. She has six grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. As a married couple Harold and Ethel purchased a home in Idaho Falls where they worked in potato warehouses and later Harold started a career as a concrete truck driver. Ethel worked at the Newberry and Woolworths lunch counter and later the INL cafeteria where she worked for over twenty years. Ethel enjoyed holiday gatherings with her family where she was especially loved for here apple dumplings and pecan pies. She loved her flowers, playing pinochle, making baby blankets, decorating birthday and wedding cakes, and helping her father with the horses at fairs for many years. Ethel is proceeded in death by her son Wayne Haddon, husband Harold Haddon, brother “Bub” Green, mother Bernice Green, grandson Justin Robinson, father Zavan Green, brother Volney Green and sister Alta Steffler. In her later years she lived alone and took care of her yard and flowers, spending hours picking dandelions. She was moved into Assisted Living in 2017, due to a fall, where she got her nails painted, went to chair exercises class and engaged in people watching. She will be greatly missed by her family. Ethel Haddon