It is with saddened hearts our beloved son, brother, cousin and friend, Scott Jacob Haddon, 42, has unexpectedly passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at his home in Pocatello. Scott was born April 19, 1980 in Blackfoot, Idaho, the son of Rocky K. Haddon Kathryn Irine Haddon; he was later adopted by Cynthia Diane Johnson Haddon. He attended schools in Blackfoot, later receiving his GED. Scott then went on to welding school and also received his CDL. He also attended Idaho State University, where he earned his associates degree in Mechanics. He worked various jobs including Ricks Mitsubishi, Iron Workers Local 732, ISU, ALSCO and was currently working at PRT in Pocatello. Scott was a member of the Baptist Church. His family was very important to him, especially his new niece Ivy. Through all the trials and tribulations, he still found his savior Jesus Christ. He was very adventurous and free-spirited; one who worked, prayed and set an example to our young family. He will be truly missed. May God bless him and his family. Scott is survived by his dad, Rocky Haddon of Pocatello; cousins Nadia (Tom) Anderson of Soda Springs, Crystal (Steve) Tollefson of Colorado, Aunt Jackie Sweet, Aunt Anita (Robin) Stann; nephews Jacob and Nathaniel Haddon; and his kid cousins Will Anderson, Mystical and Ivy, Brodie, Serenity and Justin Tollefson; and his kitties, Simba and Casper. He was preceded in death by his mom Cynthia Johnson Haddon; brother Craig Haddon; uncle Bill Haddon; paternal grandparents Bill and Vonnie Haddon; maternal grandma Anita Morgan and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Hawker Funeral Home. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Scott 4/19/1980 - 2/22/2023Haddon
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.