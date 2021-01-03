Val Elbert Haddon, 74, of Idaho Falls, died December 23, 2020 at his home of natural causes. Val was born February 9, 1946 in Idaho Falls to Elbert Floyd and Leora Brown Haddon. Val grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls, graduating from Idaho Falls High School in 1964. Following high school, Val enlisted in the US Marine Corps where he honorably served his country during the Vietnam War from 1965 until 1971. On August 17, 1967 he married Gloria Kay Summers. They were later divorced. On August 27th, 1976 he married Virginia Carol Haddon. They were later divorced. Val worked for the Idaho National Laboratory as a Carpenter. Val was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He also was active in the Sister Cities Exchange program. He was an avid collector, traveler, and Harley Davidson man. He was a member of the Marine Motorcycle Club for 12 years. Val is survived by his daughter; Valerie Haddon (Mark) of Boise, ID; a son, Val Haddon II (Maria) of Land O'Lakes, FL; a daughter, Vatasha Moors (Harry) of West Jordan, UT; a daughter, Veranda Haddon (Matt) of Portland, OR; 10 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Dan Bowen , Dennis Tanner, and Vaun; and a sister, Carol; and by his parents Leora and Elbert Haddon. Due to COVID-19 a private family funeral service will be held at 2p.m. Monday, January 4, 2021 at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First St. Idaho Falls. The services will be livestreamed at facebook.com/coltrinmortuary. The Interment will be in the Pioneer Cemetery in Rigby, ID where the military rites will be performed by the Jefferson County Veterans Team. Condolences may be sent online at www.coltrinmortuary.com Val 2/9/1946 - 12/23/2020Elbert Haddon
