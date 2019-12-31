Danice Earlene Lindsey Haderlie, longtime resident of Star Valley, passed away on December 27th, 2019 at the Life Care Center in Ammon Idaho. She was 84 years old. Danice was born to Dan Monroe Lindsey and Margaret Mary Ette (Finn) Lindsey on November 4th, 1935, in Buffalo New York. Danice grew up in Flint Michigan as the oldest of three children. After high school, Danice attended the Hurley Hospital School of Nursing in Flint Michigan and graduated in 1958 as a Registered Nurse. About this same time, she started writing to a fellow in the army that a friend had told her about. The first picture she received from him was in his full paratrooper gear standing in the middle of the training field. She finally met Vaughn J Haderlie from Freedom, Wyoming when he showed up at her front door. Danice moved to Provo, Utah to attended BYU, and commuted frequently up to Star Valley for visits. Danice and Vaughn were soon married. They were sealed for time and eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on June 10th, 1959. Danice's mother and father were also sealed at that time and the three children were sealed to her parents. Vaughn took Danice back to the family homestead in Freedom Wyoming where they would spend most of the next 50 years. It was quite a change from city life to being in a rural country area where gas, groceries and medical care, could be a 30- to 60-minute one-way drive. Vaughn first attempted to go to school at BYU in Provo in 1961, but after only 30 days, he was activated into military service. Danice moved from Provo back to her home in Flint Michigan to be near Vaughn's base in Wisconsin and near her parents. At the end of his service in 1962, they spent a year at BYU in Provo and a year at the University of Idaho in Moscow while Vaughn studied Wildlife Management. Money ran short, now with three young children, and they moved back to Freedom to life on the farm. Danice worked at the Star Valley Hospital in Afton as a Nurse for over 35 years. While she really enjoyed the nursing and was considered the unofficial on-call nurse for the lower valley, she was always happiest at home with her family. After raising five children and both having retired from their life-long professions, Danice and Vaughn spent four years in Thermopolis, Wyoming to be closer to their daughters' families. Danice and Vaughn came back to their home in Freedom for their final years together. After Vaughn's death, Danice lived near her children, first returning to Thermopolis and then to the Idaho Falls area. Danice was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving with the Scouting program, Relief Society and Primary. She Loved the Gospel of Jesus Christ, strived to live it every day and taught it to her family. Danice was still loving and trying to be a nurse to the end. She was always concerned about those around her that she saw as less fortunate than she was, even as she was sitting in a wheelchair and dealing with the effects of a stroke from 20 years earlier. Danice was the mother to six children, Julia Danice Haderlie, David L Haderlie (Lorie) of Idaho Falls, Id, John D Haderlie (Stephanie) of Idaho Falls, Vicki Jo Powell (Ralph) of Thermopolis, Wy, Jay D Haderlie (Missy) of Afton, Wy, and Margaret Irene Haderlie (Kevin Connolly) of Cheyenne, Wy. She was proceeded in death by her parents Dan Monroe and Margaret Mary Ette Lindsey, her husband Vaughn J Haderlie and daughter Julia Danice Haderlie, who died in infancy. She is survived by her five remaining children, 14 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren who love her dearly. Funeral Services will be January 4, 2019 at the Freedom Ward building of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1 pm. Prior to the funeral, a viewing with the family will be from 9:30am to 12:30pm the same day. Burial will be at the Freedom Cemetery. Danice 11/4/1935 - 12/27/2019Earlene Haderlie