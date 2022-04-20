Darlene, our beloved mother, entered God's Kingdom on Easter, April 17, 2022, just 37 days before her 93rd birthday. Mom passed away peacefully after dedicating her life to raising her family and being a genuine friend to hundreds of people during her life time. Mom was born on a small farm, May 23, 1929, in Custer County, Nebraska. She was the third of 5 children born to Senate and Blanche Niedt. As a little girl, mom attended a country school. She walked on a dirt road for over a mile each way. She eventually attended high school in Broken Bow, Nebraska, and graduated in 1947. On May 23, 1948, Darlene married her husband of 63 years, Herman Haefele. Five children eventually followed, Susan, Teresa, Julie, David, and Kimberly. Our father's career in broadcasting took the family from Nebraska to Kansas and finally to Idaho Falls, at KIFI Channel 8, in February 1962. Darlene was the epitome of a wonderful mother. She frequently baked a cake or cookies for us kids to eat when we got home from school. Our clothes were clean and neatly pressed. As mom would say, "My heart is in my home". She loved to walk. She routinely walked over a mile every day. Mom had a Monday morning ritual of walking to McDonald's with her friends. She also loved to bake all kinds of goodies from scratch. An expected tradition at Christmas was mom's peanut brittle and chocolate fudge for her family and friends. She was a voracious reader. Mom loved books and her Bible. In the last years of her life, her vision was robbed by her age related macular degeneration. However, where there's a will, there's a way. Mom was able to read a Bible with super giant print with her glasses and a magnifier. This brought her great joy! Mom was known as a prayer warrior. Her phone rang every week from people with prayer requests, as they knew of mom's heavenly connection. Our mother was also known for her genuine love and her faith. She did not hesitate to give God credit for His blessings and answers to prayer. We will miss her. However, there's no better place she can be now than with Jesus, her family, and friends. She has a new body and can see again. She is home now. Mom is preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, husband, Herm, and two daughters, Susan and Teresa. She is survived by her daughter, Julie (Tom) Shilling of Denver; her son David of Chicago, and daughter Kimberly (Dave) of Hardin, MT. She is also survived by 2 sisters, Dorothy and Deanna, both of Nebraska; 4 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. The family wishes to publicly thank Encompass Home Health and Hospice and Visiting Angels for their care and support, as well as the staff at MorningStar who provided whatever assistance was needed. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Encompass Home Health and Visiting Angels. A celebration of Darlene's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Crosspointe Community Church, 1900 Grandview Drive. The family will visit with friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge, and from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior at the church. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Darlene 5/23/1929 - 4/17/2022Haefele
