Susan (Sue) Marie Haff of McCall, ID, passed away November 11, 2021, in Boise, ID. Susan was born to Raymond and Velma Kindred on August 22, 1950, in Pittsburgh, PA. Sue was raised in Bartlesville, OK, and Idaho Falls, ID. She graduated from Skyline High School in 1968. Sue graduated with a Bachelors of Arts in Music from Idaho State University and a Masters in Music Performance from University of Idaho. She later earned a post graduate degree in Computer Science from Boise State University. Sue played in the Boise Philharmonic and taught a large cadre of flute students over the years. She later worked at the Idaho Transportation Department before transitioning to Boise (Cascade) from which she retired in 2016. During her retirement, she enjoyed donating her time in support of the McCall Public Library. Sue's family and friends were central in her life. She met her husband, Eric Haff, at Skyline High School. They were married in Idaho Falls on December 30, 1971. They have two children, Brian Haff and Tim Haff, as well as several beloved Sammies (Samoyeds). An avid outdoors lover, she enjoyed running, triathlons, influencing outdoor activities for Boy Scouts, motorcycle riding, skiing, swimming and walks around the neighborhood with her friends. She was devoted to community and forming friendships. Sue loved to read in the evenings and to crochet for family and close friends. Sue and Eric frequently opened their home to new friends, including exchange students Matt Kemila and Nazli Gulenler, and several actors from the Seven Devils Playwright Conference, among others. She was an enthusiastic participant in the McCall Samba Band, performing with joy annually at the McCall Winter Carnival. Sue is survived by her mother Velma Kindred, her husband Eric Haff, her son Brian Haff, his wife Lisa and their children Lauren and Carter, her son Tim Haff, his wife Shala and their children Jaydyn and Raygon, her nephew Nate Pullen and his wife Erika, her niece Sarah Pullen and her husband Tri and their children Pax and Jun. She is preceded in death by her father Raymond Kindred and her sister Sheryl Ursidae. A memorial gathering for family and friends is being planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, Sue would have appreciated donations to the McCall Public Library. Send condolences at: relyeafuneralchapel.com Susan 8/22/1950 - 11/11/2021Marie Haff