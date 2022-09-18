Merilee Gerson Hansen Haga of Idaho Falls, passed away on September 14, 2022. Merilee was born on July 15, 1951, to Jack and Patricia Gerson in Los Angeles, California. She was later adopted by Harry Hansen after his marriage to Patricia in Ogden, Utah, where she spent her early childhood before growing up in Roy, Utah, with her two brothers and three sisters. Merilee met Roger Haga in West Yellowstone, Montana, in late June of 1970 then became Mrs. Roger Haga on July 8,1970, resulting in 52 successful years of marriage. They were gifted with daughters Alicia Anne and Lora Elaine, then blessed with the adoption of their son Joseph Coulter. She loved her family and spending time with them, especially traveling to many vacation destinations with her family as it grew. Although she had muscular dystrophy, throughout her travels, she was able to climb to the Arch in Arches National Park, hike to the pools in Maui, climb the ladders to cliff dwellings in New Mexico, and climb down the banks of the Snake River to fish, until the muscular dystrophy restricted her from such activities. Merilee also had a passion for reading and learning. She read The National Geographic cover to cover and easily read hundreds of books each year. When her sight became impaired and made reading difficult, she embraced the audiobook selection from the Idaho Falls Public Library. Merilee was a hard worker and grew up as a strong, compassionate person, always siding with the "underdog", being quick to offer a hand to others in need. As an adult, she became passionate about working with under privileged children. Merilee and Roger worked together as foster parents for more than fifteen years while raising their own family. She was also a house mother at Harbor House, which was a shelter home for abused and abandoned children. She began working there as weekend relief for the regular house parents for a few years then became the full time house parent for more than a year while a full time replacement was sought. She said she especially loved dealing with teen-age girls and all of their drama. Later she was recruited as a representative for Empowerment, which focused on helping young adults adapt to life upon release from incarceration by teaching them life skills and adjusting to public life. Merilee is survived by her husband Roger; their daughter, Lora (James) King; son, Joseph (Victoria) Haga; grandchildren, Jaxon King, Evelyn "Spyder" King, and Keith Mondy (Haga); brothers, Jay (Sue) Gerson, Scott (Shelly) Hansen, and Mark (Jean) Hansen; and sisters, Corby (Brenda) Lee, Lori (Max) Shellabarger, Linda Cottle, and Paula Hansen Morris. Merilee was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter Alicia Anne Haga. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 237 North Water Avenue. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, and Saturday one hour prior to services at the church. Inurnment will follow at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Merilee 7/15/1951 - 9/14/2022Haga
