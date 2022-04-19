Lawrence Leon Hagen, 80, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 17, 2022, at Life Care Center of Idaho Falls. Lawrence was born September 30, 1941, in Shelley, Idaho, to Leon Robert Hagen and Donna Dial Hagen. He grew up and attended schools in Shelley and graduated from Shelley High School. On December 18, 1965, he married Susan Hawkes in the Idaho Falls Temple. Lawrence and Susan made their home in Idaho Falls where Lawrence worked as a Fireman for the INL. He became a training officer. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed fishing and camping. Lawrence is survived by his daughter, Tracy Ann Hagen of Idaho Falls; son, Darren Leon Hagen of Idaho Falls; son, Robert Brian (Leslie) Hagen of Ferndale, WA; brother, Gary (Debbie) Hagen of Idaho Falls; and 6 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Donna Hagen; wife, Susan Hagen; sister, LaDawn Steckman; and brother, Kevin Hagen. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the Shelley-Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to services at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Lawrence 9/30/1941 - 4/17/2022Hagen