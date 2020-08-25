Susan Hawkes Hagen, 74, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 22, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Susan was born November 1, 1945, in Emmett, Idaho, to William Mirle Hawkes and Pauline Shepard Hawkes. She grew up and attended schools in Goshen, Idaho, and graduated from Firth High School. On December 18, 1965, she married Lawrence Leon "Sonny" Hagen in the Idaho Falls Temple. Together they were blessed with three children: Tracy, Darren, and Robert. Susan and Lawrence made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Susan worked as a laboratory technologist for Basic American Foods and enjoyed being a wife and grandmother. Susan was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a primary teacher and as Assistant Girls Camp Director. She was often found reading the scriptures, church books, or General Conference talks. She loved to clean house, complete crafts and handwork, travel, and spend time with friends. Most of all, she dearly loved her family and grandchildren. Susan is survived by her loving husband, Sonny; children, Tracy Ann Hagen of Idaho Falls, ID, Darren Leon Hagen of Idaho Falls, ID, and Robert Brian (Leslie Jo Peters) Hagen of Ferndale, WA; sister, Linda (Terry, deceased) Pattee of Shelley, ID; brothers, Michael (Shayla Humphries) Hawkes of Blackfoot, ID, Daniel (Debra Crooks) Hawkes of Blackfoot, ID, Brian (Cathy Dejournett) Hawkes, and Warren (Jill Butikofer) Hawkes of Idaho Falls, ID; brothers-in-law, Stan Scott of Monteview, ID, and Bill Baxter of Blackfoot, ID; and 6 grandchildren, Katie Leigh, Samantha Rose, Brian Castle, Elaina Jo, Ivan Thomas, and Riley Zander Hagen. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Jean Scott and Paula Baxter. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge. The family will visit with friends Wednesday 6:30-8:00 p.m. and Thursday 1-1:45 p.m. prior. Both visitations will be at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Shelley-Hillcrest Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Susan 11/1/1945 - 8/22/2020Hagen