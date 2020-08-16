Dean Berry Hagmann, passed away on August 7, 2020, from dementia related causes expedited by social isolation, while living at Emerson House in Garden City, Idaho. Dean was born September 1934, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Elizabeth and Vernon Hagmann, and had two younger siblings, Richard and Julie. Dean graduated high school in Boulder, Colorado and while working at a ranch near Laramie, Wyoming, he met and married Agnes (Jacki) Beman, in 1955. He had three daughters: Dee Ann, Lynda and Terri, who he raised to be fully self-sufficient. Dean and Jacki were divorced in 1978, and while he never remarried, he has always had a female friend. He loved the ladies and was a flirt who loved hugs. In his younger days, Dean participated in rodeos, worked in the logging industry and was in the Navy Reserve. While working as a ranch hand, Dean's mother-in-law convinced him to go to college and he graduated from the University of Wyoming in Aeronautical Engineering in 1959. Upon graduation, he worked at the Idaho National Laboratory in Idaho Falls, where he designed and developed remote handling technologies that are still being used today to handle radioactive fuels and assemble/disassemble experimental technologies. Dean left Idaho Falls, in 1982, where he continued to work in design and project management in the nuclear industry in: Oak Ridge, TN, Indonesia, Del Mar, CA and Richland, WA. Dean retired from the DOE Hanford Facility in 1999. Dean loved being outdoors: camping, canoeing, kayaking, rafting, hiking, skiing, archery, hunting, fishing and scuba diving. In 1972, he started a business on the side, called High Country Idaho and provided white water rafting, fishing on the Snake River and backpacking trips into the Sawtooth Mountains. He involved his daughters in many outdoor activities and instilled the love of the outdoors in their DNA. When he lived in San Diego, Dean took up sailing and eventually taught others. He took a number of sailing vacations, including the San Juan Islands and the Caribbean. He was also an avid Square Dancer and shared his love of dancing with beginners. Dean was very handy, could build anything and always did beautiful work. He remodeled/customized each of his homes. After retiring, Dean did volunteer work building wheelchair ramps for individuals in need through Catholic charities and was recognized as Volunteer of the Year in Tri-Cities, WA. Dean was also very artsy. He loved and excelled in stained glass, leather work, wood working and tying flies. He enjoyed making wine from grapes, choke cherries, dandelions and potatoes - some were better than others. Dean is survived by: Dee Childers and Lou Landry, Lynda and Cliff Brighton, Terri Hagmann, Rich and Lili Hagmann, and Julie and Jack Dempster, and five nephews and nieces. The family would like to thank all the caregivers, nurses and staff at Emerson House and Keystone Hospice for the loving care of our father. He will be missed tremendously. A memorial service will be held a later date. The family requests donations to your local food bank or the Alzheimer's Association, in lieu of flowers. Remembrances may be left for Dean's family on his web page at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian. 208-888-5833. Dean 9/24/1934 - 8/7/2020Berry Hagmann