Peter Nicolas Hahn passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Idaho Falls Community Hospital from Covid-19. Pete was born on May 12, 1968, to Fred J. and Pearl Marie Hahn. He was raised in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and attended Holy Rosary Catholic school, Longfellow Elementary School, and graduated from Skyline High School in 1985. He continued his studies at Idaho State University, Boise State University, and graduated from Stevens-Henager College. Pete held many jobs in the Idaho Falls area, but was a fabricator by trade. He loved hands-on work and helping others. Pete was an active member of the Catholic Church and involved with the Knights of Columbus. Pete married Lois Alaina Carter in 1989 and they raised three sons, Tyson, David, and Lucas. They later divorced. Pete was kind, friendly and generous to everyone he met. He instantly developed life long friendships. His kindness and giving spirit was remarkable. He would give the shirt off of his back to anyone in need. Pete loved to be surrounded by family and friends and was always wearing a smile and offering to help. Most who knew Pete will always remember his coined greeting, "Well hello Beautiful! How is the most beautiful mother, sister, friend...?" His positive attitude and loving spirit was infectious to all. Pete was athletic growing up, and especially talented in skiing and tennis. At one point, Pete earned United States Professional Tennis Association Card, and gave tennis lessons for the city of Idaho Falls at Tautphaus Park. He had a love for racing dirt bikes, which eventually led to a significant ankle injury that halted many of his sporting endeavors. Opting for lower impact sports, he loved to fly fish, and took great pride in building custom fly rods for family and friends. Pete was an avid golfer, and president of the Men's Association at Pinecrest Golf Course for several years. Pete is survived by his three sons, Tyson Hahn of Boise, Idaho, David Hahn of American Falls, Idaho, and Lucas Hahn (Taylor) of Fort Stewart, Georgia; three grandchildren, Ty, Cameron, and Bailey. He is also survived by his mother, Pearl Hahn Jenkins (Tim), brother F.J. Hahn (Neccia), sister, Gretchen Wilson (Doug), and sister, Kimberly; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local food bank. Condolences family be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Pete 5/12/1968 - 1/5/2020Hahn
