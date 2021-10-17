Andrew Bradley Haight, 50, passed away October 12, 2021, at Lost Rivers Medical Center in Arco, Idaho. Brad was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, February, 15 1971, to Andrew Lynn Haight and Beth Renee Jensen Haight. He was welcomed into his family at Howe, Idaho, by his brother, Brian Lynn and sister, Cynthia Jo. When Brad's parents divorced, they retained joint custody which provided Brad the opportunity to live in Idaho Falls and Howe. He also has two younger brothers from his father's side of his family, Stanley Dean and Derek Lynn. During Junior High and High School, Brad was on the basketball and football teams and participated in wrestling. After school, Brad moved to Twin Falls, Idaho, and lived with his aunt and uncle, Sharon and Loren Wells. That move forged an unbreakable bond with them and their cousins, particularly Steve, since they were the same age and pretty much inseparable. While living in Twin Falls, Brad met and married Tamara Lyn Guelker on July 20, 1991. Together they have one daughter, Chelsea Samantha. They were later divorced. In 1997, Brad was working for Powerline Co. in Ashton, Idaho, installing power lines in that area, including West Yellowstone, Montana. Brad married Stacey Coburn in Idaho Falls May 17, 1997. They have three sons, Steven Bradley, Braden Michael, and Tristen Klayne. They were later divorced. Later, Brad moved to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. He worked as an electrician's apprentice and attended classes to attain a degree as a Journeyman. In March 2020, Brad was homesick and left Coeur d'Alene to return to Arco and the mountains he loved. At the time of his death, he was working for his brother Dean. Brad had a CDL license. Being on the road gave him the freedom he enjoyed. Brad had a great appreciation for music. He enjoyed playing the guitar, writing awesome poetry, making interesting jewelry, and playing golf. He had a love of the outdoors, a great sense of humor and an infectious smile, a very big heart, but most of all, he had tremendous love for his family. Brad is survived by his children, Chelsea (Austin) Blakeslee, Fort Worth, Texas; Steven (Lizette), Salt Lake City; Braden, Yuma, Arizona; Tristen, Idaho Falls; sister, Cindy, Idaho Falls; his brothers, Brian, Blackfoot; Dean (Tarz), Howe; Derek (Wendy), Idaho Falls; his mother and stepfather, Renee and Doug Stone, Idaho Falls; stepmother, Cara Haight Denney, Arco; grandmother, Edna Haight, Howe. He has two grandsons, Henry and Oliver Blakeslee, and one granddaughter, Addison Haight, all of whom he loved more than life itself. He was preceded in death by his father, Andrew; grandfather, Lynn Haight; grandparents, Lester and Elizabeth (Beth) Jensen. A celebration of life will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, October 17, 2021, at the Shilo Inn, 780 Lindsay Blvd. The family will meet with friends that evening from 6-8:30 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff at Lost Rivers Medical Center in Arco. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Brad 2/15/1971 - 10/12/2021Haight
