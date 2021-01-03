Hale Helga Hale Helga Charlotte Barkowsky Hale, 87, of Blackfoot, passed away, Friday, January 1, 2021 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Helga was born June 29, 1933 in East Prussia, Germany to Oskar Barkowsky and Erna Schulz. Helga graduated from high school in Germany. She then attended college and received her Associate Degree. She then left East Prussia in 1945 and moved to Denmark for 2 years. She moved back to Germany until 1955 when she came to America. In 1955 she married Heinz Fleischmann in Long Island, they later divorced. She then married Leon Hale in 1984. Helga was raised in the Lutheran religion, after her marriage she was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Helga worked at Kesler's Market, and as a bookkeeper for the family business. She enjoyed gardening and doing yard work, cooking, snowmobiling, traveling, and participating in church activities. Helga is survived by her children, Karen (Barry Bowman) Peterson of Pennsylvania, Ralph (Denise Schauer)Fleischmann of New York and Klaus (Mariia Raud) Fleischmann of California; step children, Anita (Kirk) Ogden, David (Jean) Hale of Burley, Ed (Landy) Hale of Oregon, Tom (Rhonda) Hale, Eric (Desiree) Hale, Milo (LeeAnn) Hale and Clay (Syd) Hale all of Blackfoot; numerous grand and great grandchildren including her granddaughter Ella Fleischmann; and brother Dieter Barkowsky of Germany. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon; her parents; and twin sister, Annelore. Her family will meet for her funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home. Her services will be broadcast due to the Covid 19 restrictions, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
News Trending Today
-
FOOTBALL: All-Area teams
-
FOOTBALL: All-Area Player of the Year: Landon Johnson, Rigby
-
City council looks to start new year with a bang
-
J.J. Vallow’s grandmother pens emotional letter
-
BINGHAM REFLECTIONS: Obituary files hold important information
-
Arrest made in New Year's Eve shooting
-
Myers, Gary
-
Post Register's Top 10 articles of 2020
-
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: South Fremont boys down Salmon
-
WHAT A YEAR: A look at 2020 in review