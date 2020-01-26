Ralph Merlin Hale passed away Weds, 23 January 2020, at EIRMC in Idaho Falls under Hospice care. Ralph was born in Pocatello, Idaho, 28 June 1940, to Merlin Alma Hale and Nada Moore, and grew up in the small town of Alameda which later became part of Pocatello. He attended Lewis and Clark Elementary, Alameda Jr High and Pocatello High School, graduating in 1959. From 1960 to 1962, Ralph served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Central States Mission which then consisted of Kentucky, North Carolina, West Virginia and part of Maryland. Upon returning from his mission, he attended ISU Vo-Tech where he learned the vocation of upholstery. In 1964, Ralph joined the Army and upon his release began work with Deseret Industries in Pocatello specializing in upholstery. He later worked in yard maintenance for a physician's complex. Ralph married Lois Pendlebury 19 June 1975 in the Idaho Falls Temple and would have celebrated 45 years together this year, 2020. Ralph was active in the Boy Scouts of America his entire life and loved each and every minute of it, earning the Order of the Arrow for his service. Ralph was also awarded one of BSA's highest awards, the Silver Beaver, in April 2009. Because of his Scout training and background, he was active in preparedness training and crafts with some craft or project always in the works. While living at Teton Post-Acute Care prior to his hospitalization, he was very active in craft projects and visiting with people. His other passions included anything related to Church service and model railroading. Ralph, a sweet and gentle man and a beloved brother, will be sorely missed. Ralph is survived by his wife, Lois Hale; sisters Lynette (Dennis) Muir of Rexburg and Rulene (Dean) Dallimore of Rigby; sister-in-law Jonna (Nyal) Angus; brother, Don (Vicky) Hale of Pocatello; and thirteen nieces, nephews and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in passing by his parents, Merlin and Nada Hale, and two brothers: George Merlin Hale and Maylen Vloyd Bennett; and two nephews Merlin Eugene Dallimore and Michael Blake Hale. The family extends gratitude and appreciation for the care and compassion of the management and staff at Teton Post-Acute Care and the medical staff of the 3rd & 4th floors at EIRMC. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, 27 January 2020, at the Latter-Day Saint Sandcreek 1st Ward Chapel located at 885 S. Blvd, Idaho Falls. A viewing will be held Sunday, 26 January 2020, at Coltrin Mortuary located at 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls Idaho, from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Interment will be at the Groveland Cemetery, located at 426 W 200 N, Blackfoot, Idaho. Condolences and/or memories can be submitted at www.coltrinmortuary.com Ralph 6/28/1940 - 1/23/2020Merlin Hale