Tim Hale passed from this life on Saturday morning, September 25, 2021. Tim was born on the family ranch in Hagerman, Idaho, on May 3, 1941. During the war, the family lived in Twin Falls, Idaho, and surrounding areas. His teenage years were lived on the Conner Creek Ranch, where Tim and his twin brother, Tom enjoyed fishing, hiking, hunting, and riding horses. Tim learned how to weld in high school and started making ranch improvements right away, including building a buzz saw to make chores easier. At the age of 16, Tim built his first hotrod, a 1932 Chrysler convertible, with an Oldsmobile V8 and hydromatic transmission. Tim graduated as valedictorian of Raft River High School in 1959, and then went to Utah State University, where he got his degree in Automotive Engineering. In 1964, he married Linda Bolingbroke and moved to California to start his career as an engineer for Ford Motor Company. Tim and Linda raised seven boys together (John, Ed, Chuck, Andy, Matt, Justen, and Sam). After 15 years at Ford, he went on to work as a production engineer for Atari Games. Eventually, Tim found himself working in the construction industry as a union carpenter. Tim could fix anything from automotive to machinery, to electronics and carpentry. Tim was a hard worker and could rarely sit idle. After Ford closed in San Jose, Tim got his teaching credentials and taught automotive machining courses at Evergreen College in San Jose, California, and later taught pre-apprentice courses for the carpenters union at Hartnell College, in Salinas, California. In 2007, Tim and Nola Gunderson met online and began courting. Tim and Nola were married that next summer and started a life of adventure together. Tim was instantly loved by Nola's children (Marvin, Norman, Stephne, Janae, Karen, and Rhett). With Nola by his side, Tim continued remodeling theirs and their kids' homes, eventually building their dream home. Together they also traveled the world, visiting the Pacific Coast, Cuba, Guatemala, and Australia. Tim Loved being with his kids and grandkids, and taught them the value of hard work. He enjoyed spending time with them working on cars and building projects. He also enjoyed taking the family camping, fishing, and going to car shows. Tim was a great example of hard work and kindness to all that knew him. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 1, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Menan, Idaho (3547 E. Menan Lorenzo Hwy.). The family will visit with friends Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Both visitations will be held at the church. Interment at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Timothy 5/3/1941 - 9/25/2021Hale
