Dallas Raymond Hales passed away peacefully on April 29, 2021, at the age of 95. He was born on February 25, 1926, to William Elmer and Lillian (Jensen) Hales. Dallas was the third of eight children and is now only survived by his sister, Donna Ross, of Nampa. He married Della Rockwood on September 9, 1944, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Della passed in September 2020, shortly after celebrating their 76th wedding anniversary. Dallas graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1944, and then served in the U.S Army during WWII serving in Japan. He was an Eagle Scout and was very generous in helping others when needed. He worked various jobs over the years including being a farmer and mechanic. He had been a welder for Idaho Steel and for Argonne Labs at INEL. Dallas took great pride in his yard work and loved communing with nature and taking pictures of bright, beautiful flowers and sunsets. He was also a rock hound and was a member of the Idaho Falls Gem and Mineral Society for many years. Dallas became quite the gem faceter and also completed several stunning cuts with the Dare Devil Faceter group. Many of these stones reside in famous museums such as the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History and the Gemological Institute of America. Dallas is survived by his sister, Donna Ross; his son, Terry (Michelle) Hales; his daughter Kathryn (Arch) Steele; and former daughter-in-law, Linda Spencer Hales. Dallas is survived by four grandchildren: Amy (Scott) Luekenga, Wade Hales, Susan (Jon) Osgood, and Jennifer (Jason) Shelby. He is also survived by four great grandchildren. Special thanks go to Lincoln Court Retirement Community for Dallas' care over the past several months. Karen Ferguson Waggoner has been an amazing and life-long friend, neighbor, second daughter, and caregiver to Dallas and Della. Dallas' ashes will be spread at a later date, and there will not be a service at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Quartzite Food Bank. Donations can be made online at www.fqfoodbank.com or by writing a check to Friends of Quartzsite Food Bank, P.O. Box 4051, Quartzsite, AZ 85359. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Dallas 2/25/1926 - 4/29/2021Raymond Hales
