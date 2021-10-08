A beautiful, sweet and faithful person departed this world on Saturday, September 18, 2021 in Rexburg, Idaho. Edna Marie Christiansen Haley was born November 10, 1946 to Garth and Dora (Mower) Christiansen. She moved from Salt Lake City, Utah to Pleasant Grove, Utah when she was 3 years old. She lived in Pleasant Grove until Les and Edna moved to Idaho in 2006. Edna attended high school in Pleasant Grove, Utah, where she served on the seminary council and on the debate team. She graduated from Brigham Young University with her bachelor's degree in Elementary Education the day before she married Les. Edna taught 2nd grade for 1 year in Tooele. She then taught 3rd grade for 36 1/2 years at Grovecrest and Manila Elementaries in Pleasant Grove. She was a popular teacher and taught all of the children in many families, happily teaching three generations of one family. Many of her students still remember "Mrs. Haley." There are some former students who live in this area, with at least 2 doctors from her former classes. Edna came to South Lake Tahoe, California in the summer of 1967 to work in the buffet at the Sahara-Tahoe hotel on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe. Always self-sufficient, she was working to earn money for school. There she met Les Haley, who also worked in food preparation at Sahara-Tahoe. She didn't know that you had to order mashed potatoes at least 45 minutes before they were needed. Needless to say, that was how Edna and Les met. She came back the next summer, and soon they were dating and being together. That fall, Les moved to Pleasant Grove and rented the boys' room in the garage of her parent's home. Edna and Les were married in the Manti Temple for eternity on August 22, 1969 and have been married for 52 years. She is survived by her husband, Les Haley; daughter, Mijken (Paul) Johanson. She is also survived by Les's sister, Marlene (Marvin- who is deceased) Bridgeman. Edna loved learning, and knew A LOT about Native Americans, history, poetry, rocks, flowers, anatomy, and astronomy. She enjoyed road trips, learning and using that learning in her classroom. Reading was a passion, and her love of books has been passed down to her posterity. She loved being a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers in the Sugar City Camp. Edna is the oldest sister of the family. Her siblings are Garth (also known as Chris), Gail, Pete, Barbara, JoLyn (deceased) and Wendy. She was the favorite "Aunt Edna" to all of their children. She wanted the families to be listed in her obituary. Chris married Echo Varney and their children are Kimberly (Tom), Jennifer (deceased) and Elizabeth (Shadrick). Gail married Elaine Blood and their children are Brigham (Jennie), Erin (Craig) and Matt (Bethany). Pete married Sherie Ann Patterson and their children are Amy (Paul), Bethany (Brian), Chris (Lisele) and John (Crystal). Barbara married Richard Long (deceased) and their children are Amber (Eric), Todd (Laura), Dillon (Diana) and an infant daughter, Brittany (deceased). JoLyn married Earl Colyer and their children are Justin (Nicole), Curt (Jolee) and Candy. After JoLyn's passing, Earl married LuAnn Stevens. The final and most spoiled of the children (Edna's words) is Wendy, who married Marion Turley. Their children are Emily (Loren), Brandon (Joyelle) and Andrea (Jake). Edna wanted to let everyone know that, quote, "she loved each and every one of them, their children and others who have joined this great family." She will always be remembered as a loving and involved aunt to her 23 nieces and nephews. Many of them call her their "favorite" aunt. Even though she only had one daughter, Mijken, many thought of her as another mom. She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Bil and Darlene (Moll) Haley; sister JoLyn Colyer; sister-in-law, Echo Christiansen; brothers-in-law, Richard Long, Richard Haley and Marvin Bridgeman; two nieces, Jennifer Christiansen and Brittany Long; and a nephew, McKay Turley. Edna and Les moved to Sugar City, Idaho to be near their daughter and grandchildren in 2006. Mijken Johanson is their only daughter. Edna will be remembered as a loving grandma by her grandchildren; Haylee (Steve) Downs, Chantelle (Andrew) Farmer, Elise (Stephen) Rich, Anziano (Elder) Nathan Johanson, assigned to the Rome, Italy Mission and currently assigned to the Colorado Springs, Colorado Mission, Maile Johanson, Aubrie Johanson; and great-grandchildren, Emilynn, Olivia, and Maverick Downs, and Lucas Farmer. Edna was a valiant member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in the Jr. Sunday School, Primary, Young Women, and Relief Society organizations. She was a great leader and strengthened the children of her stake when she served as Stake Primary President. She particularly loved her assignment with Les at the Missionary Training Center in Provo and loved the missionaries. Some live in this area. Elder Richard G. Scott told them this assignment "would be their mission." She enjoyed serving in the Idaho Falls and Rexburg temples, especially being able to serve with Les. She has may who are called friends and family from that assignment. Edna discovered a cousin, Myrna (Jerry), during a conversation one day in the temple. They are now part of Edna's family. She has a strong testimony of the gospel and her Savior. We know she will be a strength to her grandson as he currently serves his mission. Her missionary was on her mind all the time. Edna suffered a major stroke in 1998 (blood clots on her brain). Most who have this condition go into a coma and pass away within a week. Not Edna. To her it was a grand adventure. Little things were noticeable, but she basically functioned well. She continued teaching until their move to Rexburg. This last year was hard on her. Multiple infections and minor mental impairments from her stroke caught up with her in her last year. We were grateful that we claimed 23 more years than we should have had. Her passing was a sweet experience. The only regret she had was that she wanted to be with her family and their many experiences. She cherished the memories of those times. She will be watching over all of you. SHE WILL BE MISSED! May we all remember this great sister and all she means to us. Funeral services will being at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021 in the Gray Chapel in Sugar City, Idaho. There will be a family viewing from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Edna 11/10/1946 - 9/18/2021Marie Haley