Son, Brother, Uncle, Cousin, Nephew, Friend.... Steven Halkar, 39 of Idaho Falls Idaho, passed away suddenly from a seizure on July 16th, while working in Washington. He is survived by his parents Kathy Preston and Howard Halkar, sisters Michelle (Brandt) Mickels, Missy Halkar and niece Henzlee, as well as many cousins and friends. Steve lived life to the fullest, he wasn't afraid to take a risk or try something new. He was strong, funny, caring and fearless. He loved fishing with his cousins and friends, riding his motorcycle, snowmobiling, snowboarding, skateboarding, and BMX racing. Whether it was getting his truck stuck in the river, getting lost on his snowmobile or breakdancing in a werewolf costume, he would live in the moment with no regrets. He spent the last few years driving truck for STI and spoke highly of his bosses and coworkers. He enjoyed traveling to different places and seeing new things. He wasn't perfect none of us are, but that's what makes us unique. He will be missed by everyone whose life he touched; his spirit will live on in all of us. So go drop a line in the water, get your truck stuck in a muddy river or dance all night in a werewolf costume and know that he will beside you laughing at every memory being made. Until the next life Steve...we love you. A celebration of life will be held September 24th at Swan Valley City Park. Steven F. 9/26/1982 - 7/16/2022Halkar