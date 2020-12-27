April Nicole entered this world full of energy, light, and love on April 22, 1977, in San Diego, California. The fourth of five children to Lewis and Diana Howard, the family moved to South Texas when April was three. April loved the sunshine and water and spent her summers in the pool or at the beach. As a Daddy's girl, she enjoyed accompanying him and her older brothers on motorcycle rides and on the shooting range. She graduated from A.C. Jones High in Beeville, Texas, in 1995. April then moved to Rexburg, Idaho, and graduated from Ricks College and Career Beauty College. A girly girl at heart, April loved all things pink and sparkly. She had the innate ability to find the positive in any situation, lift others and make friends with everybody she came in contact with. Her smile and laughter would light up the room; it wasn't a party until April arrived. She loved celebrating other people, especially their birthdays. April married the love of her life, Christopher Hall on December 4, 2015, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Together, they enjoyed exploring the outdoors on their RZR and capturing pictures of the wildlife. The muddier they were on their return home, the more fun they had. April loved her nieces and nephews as her own. Between making YouTube videos with them, playing Polly Pockets, and texting hilarious memes, April was by far the most favorite aunt. April is survived by her husband, Chris; and her cat, Gracie; parents, Lewis and Diana; brothers, Lewis Jr. and Christopher; best friend and older sister, Suzanne; younger sister, Elizabeth; mother-in-law, Cathy; sister-in-law, Chloe; her nieces and nephews, Lewis III, Ashley, Dakota, Jewels, Brayden, Christopher, Neva, Heath, Austin, and Gabriel; and four great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her beloved twin babies; father-in-law. Randy Hall; and both maternal and paternal grandparents. Unfortunately, April passed away December 21, 2020, after complications due to Covid. Our sincere thanks to the medical staff at EIRMC who lovingly cared for our sweet April while she fought so hard to live. A celebration of April's life will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Monday from 9:00-9:45 a.m. prior to the service. Both visitations will be held at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. April 4/22/1977 - 12/21/2020Nicole Hall
