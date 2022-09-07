Leonard C Hall, 85 of Annis, Idaho, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at his home. He was under the care of Homestead Hospice. Leonard was born June 21, 1937 in Rigby, Idaho to Leslie Cummer Hall and Vera Joan Scott Hall. He was raised in Annis, attended Annis Elementary School and graduated from Rigby High School. Following high school, he enlisted in the Idaho National Guard. On August 30, 1958, he married Elva Burwell in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They were blessed with 2 daughters, Brenda and Vicki and a son, Rodney; they made their home in Annis where he lived throughout his life. Leonard worked for area farmers, for Barnhart and Wheeler doing road construction and for Idahoan Foods in Lewisville. He enjoyed family get-togethers, fishing and hunting. He is survived by his wife, Elva Hall of Annis; daughters Brenda (Ron) Turner of Menan, Idaho, Vicki (Jr.) Bloom of Rigby, Idaho; 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Rodney, 1 brother, 1 sister and 1 great-granddaughter. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Annis Little Butte Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:00 p.m., Monday September 5, 2022 at Eckersell Memorial Chapel, 101 W. Main Street, Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Leonard 6/21/1937 - 8/31/2022C Hall