Maurine Christensen Hall, 92, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 17, 2023, under the care of Morning Star Senior Living staff and Symbii Hospice, surrounded by her loving family. In passing she is reunited with the love of her life, Zane C. Hall. Maurine was born December 7, 1930, in Idaho Falls to George and Vera Christensen. She grew up on a potato farm in Grant, Idaho. Some of her happiest days were riding horses with her Dad, playing dress up with her sister Beth and cooking pies with her Mother. Maurine was a happy and active child. She loved to compete in sports and was blessed with many wonderful friends. Maurine was gifted musically and played the trombone, piano and organ. Life growing up for Maurine centered around the farm and church. She loved her community and was given many opportunities to learn, serve and grow. The Christensen home was always full of people and served as a community gathering place. George Christensen served as bishop of the Grant Ward and then Stake President of the Rigby Stake. Maurine often said, "I believe I was born with a testimony. I cannot remember not having one." She had an unwavering faith from her early childhood, and that faith never wavered and carried her to the end of her earthly life. Maurine graduated from Midway High School and attended Ricks College, where she was crowned homecoming queen and courted by her sweetheart, Zane. Zane and Maurine were married in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on June 24, 1949. The early years of their marriage were full of adventure as Zane went to work for the FBI. They lived in Houston, Texas, and Cleveland, Ohio, before returning to Idaho Falls to raise their growing family. Maurine gave birth to five sons (Kim, Blake, Brad, Craig, and Scott) - a basketball team! Following that crew, the family was blessed with two daughters, Jill and Jan, who were her built-in best friends. Maurine was particularly proud that all seven of her children obtained college degrees and all five of her boys were Eagle Scouts. Maurine was always seeking ways to improve herself and others. She served in her church faithfully and in many callings including Primary Chorister, Relief Society President, MIA President, Sunbeam Leader and many more. Maurine and Zane served two missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, one at the Idaho Falls Temple Visitor Center and another at the Family History Center in Salt Lake City, where she served as the missionary choir director. Maurine had many talents. She loved to craft, decorate cakes, interior design, tole paint, model and even won awards as a sharp shooter. She was a successful business woman and was one of the top managers for Avon in 1973. Maurine had impeccable style and was usually wearing red. Zane and Maurine had a timeless, inspiring love story. Together they traveled the world, served faithfully and raised their incredible family: 7 kids, 56 grandchildren and 133 great grand-children and counting. Of all their travels, their deepest family bonds were made every summer at their cherished family cabin on Hebgen Lake in Montana. Family was everything to Maurine. She threw the best parties, created lasting traditions and was everyone's loudest, and proudest cheerleader. Maurine was always up for shopping, chocolate, a round of golf or a competitive hand of Nerts. She was full of life, fun and love. Maurine loved each of her children deeply, made each grandchild feel like her favorite and never failed to enter a room without a smile. If Maurine loved you and she loved everyone, you knew it. Maurine is survived by her children, Kim (Jan) Hall, Blake (Kristin) Hall, Brad (Andrea) Hall, Craig (Connie) Hall, Scott (Debbie) Hall, Jill (Kevin) Searle, and Jan (Todd) Carter. She was proceeded in death by Zane, her husband of over 70 years, her parents George and Vera Christensen, her sister Beth Ellsworth and grandsons, Zane James Hall and David Killpack. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the LDS church building located at 1165 Azalea Drive in Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Grant-Central Cemetery. For those unable to attend the service will be broadcast via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/96763881930?pwd=c2xRTVNaQmNpWmFCYm44anJ5S0dvUT09 Maurine 12/7/1930 - 1/17/2023C. Hall
