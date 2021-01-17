Sandra Lee Starr Haller, 79, passed away at home on January 13, 2021 from complications following a stroke. Sandra was born August 23, 1941 in Nephi, Utah to Elmo Burnon Starr and Venda Anderson Starr. She spent most of her early years in Nephi and Manti. She was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Manti Temple. Sandra later moved with her family to Rigby, Idaho where her father herded sheep for a living. They lived in a log cabin house on W. 1st N. before moving in the house behind Rigby High School. She attended Rigby High School until the 11th grade because of problems with the teacher and principal. She met Robert Carl Haller and dated him for a couple of months before marrying him on November 20, 1959. They moved into Henderson trailer court. In 1966 they were able to purchase their home on Ammon Road. Sandra was a primary teacher in the ward and a visiting teacher. She took care of horses, chickens, pigs, and loved dogs and cats. Sandra worked for Bairs Café, Fresh Pack Produce in Menan, Best Western Motel and Bonded Produce. After the death of her husband in 2001 she sold the house and purchased a trailer in Idaho Falls where she lived with her beloved dogs and cat. Words cannot express the appreciation we have for all of the people who looked and cared for mom. We as a family want to thank Hands of Hope Hospice, you are a Godsend. Also, words cannot express how grateful we are for mom's granddaughter Stacy Hillman and her husband Chris and Daughter Alissia, Thanks for the loving care you gave Mom! Sandra is survived by her son Robert Lee Haller; daughters, Rose Marie (John) High, Vicki Fisher, Lori Ann (Rodney) Nessen; 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren; a sister Deon Olson and a brother Elmo Eugene Starr. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother Danny Kay Starr; a sister Merline Geniel Romo; a sister-in-law Carol Ana Starr; and a daughter-in-law Sandra D Haller. Funeral services will be Monday, January 18, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at Eckersell Memorial Chapel, 101 West Main Street, Rigby. The family will view from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. To view the service online visit www.eckersellfuneralhome.com then to Sandra's obituary where the link will be posted. Sandra 8/23/1941 - 1/13/2021Lee Haller
