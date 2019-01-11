Sandra Denise Laird Haller, 60, passed away January 8, 2019, following complications from suffering a stroke. Sandra was born May 12, 1958 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Rulon Flint Laird and Margaret Nadine Allred. She grew up on East River Road and attended Bush Elementary, 0. E. Bell Junior High and Skyline High School in Idaho Falls. Sandra played the piano. Sandra completed Beauty School and became a Registered Cosmologist, completed an Associate Degree from Ricks College and accomplished seamstress. Sandra married Robert Lee Haller December 17, 1982, in the Idaho Falls Temple. She lived in Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Orem, Utah, and Ucon, Idaho She worked as a seamstress for Robinson Sporting Goods, Margene's Bridal, and Phoenix International. While Living in Pocatello Sandra trained and became a Certified Nursing Assistant. She worked as a CNA at Eastgate Care Center and Good Samaritan. Sandra was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was actively involved in family history research. She served as a Stake Family History Librarian, Ward Librarian, Cub Scout Leader, Primary Teacher and Visiting Teacher. She loved gardening. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Brent Laird, a nephew Karl Bybee, great nephew Jordan Bybee, and a great niece Kenadi Welker. She is survived by her loving husband Robert Lee Haller of Ammon; brothers; Rulon Kent (Tammy) Laird of Kemmerer, Wyoming, Harvey Kay Laird of Idaho Falls, Kelly Dean Laird of Idaho Falls, James Keith Laird of Idaho Falls, Idaho; sisters; Penny Deanne (Kay) Bybee of Rexburg, Connie Jo (Mike) Ball Nampa, Idaho, and sister-in-law Varvara Laird. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 14, 2019, at Ammon 9th Ward, 4030 John Adams Parkway in Ammon with Bishop Jade Dye officiating. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, and Monday from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Grant Central Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Sandra 5/12/1958 - 1/8/2019Haller