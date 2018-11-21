Betty Thomas Halverson, 93, of Mackay, passed away November 17, 2018 at her home surrounded by her family and friends. Betty was born August 12, 1925 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Laurence Myrddin Thomas and Delpha Laverne Williams Thomas. She grew up and attended schools in Blackfoot, Idaho, graduating from Moreland High School. On April 17, 1944, she married Myrthin Dean (Red) Halverson in Blackfoot, Idaho. The marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Red and Betty lived in the Riverside and Moreland area until 1961 when they moved the family to Mackay and lived the remainder of their lives. Betty and Red owned the Western Auto Store where the family shared in the responsibilities and operation of the business. Betty was extremely involved in the community working with the Chamber of Commerce, the rodeo committee, the community BBQ and was instrumental in the development of the Mackay EMT unit and ambulance service. When not working at the store, Betty enjoyed cooking, gardening and any craft/sewing project she could find. Betty loved the outdoors. She enjoyed biking, skiing and hiking the mountains in the Lost River Valley. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, sister Marjorie, brother Larry, husband Red, daughter Sally and great granddaughter Macee. Betty is survived by her brother Jack (Genevieve)Thomas, a sister-in-law Billye Thomas, five of her children: Frank (Marcia) Halverson, Tom (Cindy) Halverson, son-in-law Bob Diers, Sandra (Terry) Dance, Mick (Jennifer) Halverson and Jody (Dennis) Jackman. Grandchildren: Jeff (Tommi) Halverson, Robin (John) Gonzales, Samara (Ian) Honey, Kris Cruz, Mose Halverson, Bobby Diers Jr., Tyson Bloxham, Tate (Heather) Halverson, and Addie Jo (Matt) Harris; Fourteen great-grandchildren; Four great-great-grandchildren. The family extends heartfelt thanks to Elvina Riemann, Terrie Bone, Angelita Cross, the Foster Family, Lani Mulick and all of the Mackay family and friends that made it possible for Mom to live her dream of staying in Mackay. Funeral services will be held Monday November 26 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mackay, at 1:00 P.M. with family visitation one hour prior to services. Interment will be in the Mt. McCaleb Cemetery under the direction of the Anderson Family Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Mackay EMT Services. Betty Louise 8/12/1925 - 11/17/2018Halverson