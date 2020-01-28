Jake Hamel, artist in every way and longtime resident of Rexburg, ID; passed away unexpectedly, January 14, 2020 at the age of 46. Jake is survived by his parents; sisters Carrie Lindsey, Candy Reeder, and Wendy Roobol; his brother Joseph Hamel; brother in laws Ray Lindsey, and Chris Roobol; 11 nephews, 1 neice; several great nephews and neices. He was preceded in death by Jack Koon. Jake was born in Longview, WA on April 25, 1973 to Lovetta Hamel and Rod Chamberlain. He was adopted by Vern Hamel. He was an artist, jewelry craftsman, and had a beautiful singing for singing. In 1999 he met Jack Koon, who was the most important part of his life. It was then that Jake moved to Rexburg, ID. Jake was a devoted companion and dear family member. He often took on difficult and unwanted projects, such as decorating and painting. He frequently helped others with his eye for creativity. He loved his dogs and was kind to everyone. He could light up a room and give warm soothing comfort with his special smile. He will be deeply missed by all who knew Jake. A graveside memorial service will be held later this summer. Condolences may be sent to his family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Jake 4/25/1973 - 1/15/2020Hamel