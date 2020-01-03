James "Jim" Campbell Hamilton, 91, of St. Anthony, ID, passed away peacefully at his home on January 1, 2020, from natural causes related to age. Jim was born in Rexburg, Idaho, June 17, 1928 to Sarah McMurdie. He was adopted by John and Almina Hamilton of Sugar City, ID, where he grew up in a loving family with seven sisters. He attended Sugar City schools through the 10th grade at which time, he moved with his parents to Phoenix, AZ where he graduated from North Phoenix High. From there he was called on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints to the British Isles (1949-1951). He attended Phoenix Junior College and Ricks College, where he ran track. He was undefeated at Ricks College in the one and two mile, and won the BYU invitational. He met and swept Marion Call off her feet and married her June 17, 1952, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Their legacy started with five children, and has blossomed with 23 grandchildren, and 54 great-grandchildren. They raised their family in Rexburg, and moved to St. Anthony, ID in 1977. They welcomed many others into their home to join their family. He enjoyed spending time with family in the outdoors. Jim loved to fish and hunt and was well known for his stories. He loved to go on rides and enjoy nature. Jim was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and served in many capacities. As an entrepreneur, he owned and operated several businesses, including Hamilton Realty which he started in 1976. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, and 3 great-grandchildren. He is survived by wife, Marion Call Hamilton of St. Anthony, ID. His children Debbie (Shane) Kunz, St. Anthony, ID; Sheri (Jerry) Eddie, Pocatello, ID; Janilyn Hamilton (Voss), St. Anthony, ID; John (Teresa) Hamilton, Salmon, ID; and Shawnae (Bryce) Somsen, Wayan, ID; 23 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren; and his half-sisters LaRee Webb, Belle Haddon, and Alta Mueller and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Anthony Stake Center (247 E. 4th North), with a visitation Sunday evening from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and Monday from 10:00-10:45 a.m. both times at the Stake Center. Burial will be in the Sugar City Cemetery under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary. Jim 6/17/1928 - 1/1/2020Hamilton