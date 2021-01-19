Larry Grant Hamilton, aged 69, died at University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 14, 2021 of natural causes after a long illness. Larry was born March 20, 1951 in San Bernardino, California to Lynn Lewis Hamilton and Evangeline Cecelia Schloemer Hamilton. He attended local schools, graduating from Pacific High School in 1969. He attended Valley Community College and Santa Ana Community College before moving to Provo, Utah to attend Brigham Young University. He graduated from BYU in 1976 with a BA in art with an emphasis in ceramics. He met his wife, Suzanne Lyon, while at BYU. They were married October 24, 1975, at the Flat Rock Club at Mack's Inn, Idaho. They made their home first in Farnum, Idaho, then Oceanside, California, and then moved to their forever home in Ashton, Idaho. Larry worked for Fall River Electric for over 30 years, first as a groundsman, then an engineering aide, and finally Operations Manager. He was proud of his work there and helped the company through many changes. Larry enjoyed spending time with his family, throwing pottery, working in his yard and at Lyon's Point on Fall River, finding good deals on old cars, bobbing on surfboards, and sitting in his chair at his Ashton home looking at sunrises over the Tetons. Three children were born to Larry and Suzanne: Ryan Taylor Hamilton of New York City; Aaron Lyon Hamilton (Aubrey) of Idaho Falls; and Emily Wren Hlavaty (James) of Idaho Falls, all of whom survive their father. He is also survived by his wife Suzanne, grandsons Rowan and Simon Hlavaty, a niece Erica Kyle of Riverside, California, a nephew Kevyn Holcomb of Nashville, Michigan, and many good friends and relatives. He is preceded in death by his sister Lynda Lee Holcomb, his parents and grandparents. Instead of flowers, donations can be made to Larry's favorite charities: Colegio Mesoamericano, c/o Baxter Funeral Home, P.O. Box 706, Ashton, Idaho 83420 (providing educational opportunities to children in Guatemala), or make an online donation to Teton Arts Council at https://tetonartscouncil.org/donations/. Interment will be in the Pineview Cemetery in Ashton under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home. There will be a brief graveside dedication at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Please be mindful of social distancing protocols. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com Larry 3/20/1951 - 1/14/2021Hamilton