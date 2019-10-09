Myrna Agnes Lovell Hamilton returned home to her best friend and husband, Ken, and her daughter, Patricia Jo, on October 7, 2019. She was the last of six children to be born to George Hyrum Lovell and Harriet Larkin Borrowman. We know Myrna is now rejoicing with her parents and all of her siblings, what a sweet reunion it must have been. Myrna was born March 23, 1929, and was raised on a farm in Ririe, Idaho. Myrna came from a generation of home cooked meals, sewing, and canning food. Myrna loved being part of her family, she knew when it was time to work, she worked, and when it was time to play, she played. She often would tell stories of her past from picking raspberries, driving the big caterpillar tractor to roller skating with her friends. Next to family, the most important thing to her was her belief in a loving Heavenly Father. She was raised a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many callings, from leading the music to serving a full-time mission. Her faith in her Savior has been her strength throughout her life. Myrna married Vern Kenneth Hamilton on March 19,1948. To this union were three children born: Boyd, Bruce and Patricia. Myrna was a devoted mother who loved her children. She cried with their sorrows and rejoiced with their successes. One of Myrna's most important days of her life was being sealed to Ken and her children on June 8,1963, in the Idaho Falls Temple. She said it was a dream come true. Myrna graduated from BYU with a Bachelor of Science Degree with endorsements in secondary education with a teaching major in English and a minor in Library Science in 1961. She then received her Master's Degree in Education with endorsements in counseling and guidance. Myrna was employed with Bonneville Jr. High and Ririe High where she said, she was the luckiest person alive, she had a job she loved, and had the best students in the world. In 1991, Myrna and Ken were called to serve in the Dallas Fort Worth mission. Myrna loved serving in the family history center with Ken. Myrna had a passion for genealogy, she knew how important it was, and felt a great urgency to find her ancestors. Myrna loved all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved spending time with them, whether it was telling stories around the campfire to teaching them how to sew. Her favorite games to play with the grandchildren were "tree-tag," "no bears out tonight," and "I'm going on a trip and pulling them in the wagon." Myrna loved to sing or hum a little tune. She always found the best in people, she was patient and kind, she was always grateful for what she had and look for the positive in life. She leaves behind a belief in education, a belief in her Savior, a belief that family is the most important thing to have, and a belief to be positive and live with a grateful heart. Myrna has touched the lives of so many people, we are truly humbled to have called her mom, grandma, great grandma, and friend. We will miss her greatly. She is preceded in death by her father, George Hyrum Lovell; her mother, Harriet Larkin Borrowman; her five siblings, Leah, George, Ray, Louis, and Rendon; her husband, Vern Kenneth; and her daughter, Patricia Jo. She is survived by her two sons, Boyd and Bruce, and all her extended family. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 10-11 a.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Hands of Hope Hospice, 1379 E. 17th Street, Idaho Falls, ID 83404. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Myrna 3/23/1929 - 10/7/2019Agnes Hamilton