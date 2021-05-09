Hamilton Wesley Hamilton Wes Hamilton passed away May 5, 2021 due to complications with multiple sclerosis and a serious fall, in which he passed quickly. Wes was born to Walter and Mona Hamilton. He had four older siblings Donna Gay, Dennis, Layne, and JaNae. He was born and raised in Blackfoot, Idaho. On his parent's ranch in the Riverton area, his time was spent hay hauling, riding horses, fishing, and helping with cattle. He played baseball and basketball in his youth. Wes continued to play baseball for Rick's college for 2 years. After playing for Ricks College, he served a mission in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Upon returning home he pursued education and graduated at BYU Provo. After graduation he went to work for Geneva Steel in Provo, while there he met his wife Annette. Soon after they were married, they moved back to Blackfoot, and he began working in accounting. He later pursued a career in ranching and worked hard to see things done the cowboy way. Wes and Annette are blessed with two children Matthew and Krista. He taught his children the value of hard work around the farm. And he supported them in their athletic and academic goals.He had a great talent to break horses that proved so beneficial to his ranching career. Out of all of his life enjoyments catching a nice trout and moving cattle to summer grazing in the hills, he beloved the most. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and also enjoyed giving service in callings. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the Grove City Cemetery. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the graveside service at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
