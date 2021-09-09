Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Michael Quintin Hamlett, age 55, of Ririe, Idaho, died of injuries received in an automobile accident September 4, 2021, near Heise, Idaho. Michael was born June 27, 1966, the son of Boyd Hamlett Jr. and Sybil Lucile Jacob Hamlett in San Diego, California. Michael grew up and attended schools in California. He was a skilled carpenter; building cabinets and remolding homes. He was married but later divorced. He is survived by daughters; Tiffany Ravenell of Ontario, Oregon, and Vanessa Hamlett of San Francisco, California; sons, Alexander Lee Hamlett of Pocatello, Idaho, and Maverik Tracy of Ririe, Idaho. Michael is survived by sisters; Mona Louise Hamlett of San Diego, California, Sharon Hamlett of Coos Bay, Oregon and Tonia Pomeroy of Redding, California; brothers, Tommy Boyd Hamlett of Chinook, Kansas, Ray Hamlett of Placerville, California, J.R. Hamlett of Kansas City, Kansas; and 3 grandchildren. Michael was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Beverly and Debbie. A celebration of life luncheon will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Ririe Stake Center meetinghouse, 14061 N 130 E, Ririe, ID 83443. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Michael 6/27/1966 - 9/4/2021Quintin Hamlett