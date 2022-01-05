Gary Hammer, 89, of Ammon, passed away December 29, 2021, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. Gary was born October 20, 1932, in Woodville, Idaho, to Floyd Hammer and Myrtle Engberson. He grew up and attended schools in Conant Valley, Swan Valley, and graduated from Rigby High School. He served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged, having earned a Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal with two stars, and United Nations Service Medal. On July 8, 1955, he married Rita Harris in Ririe, Idaho. Gary and Rita made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Gary worked as a Technical Writer and Editor for the INL. He retired in 1995. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed the blessings of the temple later in his life. He enjoyed 4-wheeling, fishing, camping, and horses. The best part of his life was his family, especially his grandchildren, and weekly luncheons with them. Gary is survived by his son, Michael (Sharleen) Hammer of St. George, UT; Robyn (Kerry) Holmgren of Ammon, ID; 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Hammer; mother, Myrtle Buckland; infant brother, Carlos Hammer; great grandson, Kameron Gary Cook; stepfathers, June Wilson and Keith Buckland; and father, Floyd Hammer. Gary was very appreciative of the genuine care and concern from the One Source Home Health & Hospice caregivers, the Teton Cancer Institute staff, and the kindness and generosity of his neighbors. He loved them all. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon, with Bishop Paul Lounsbury of the Ammon 2nd Ward officiating. The family will visit with friends from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and the Marine Corps Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Gary 10/20/1932 - 12/29/2021Hammer