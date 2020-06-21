Evonna Chaffin Hammon passed peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours of June 18, 2020 as the result of a stroke earlier in the week. Born in Blackfoot on May 12, 1936, Evonna was the youngest and most spoiled child of Margret Emmeline (Wilson) and Alma Leroy Chaffin. Her childhood was spent on the Chaffin family homestead in the Rose area just north of Blackfoot with her siblings Alan, Bert, and Melba. Theirs was a youth filled with cattle, horses, a multitude of relatives, and endless trouble-making. Evonna graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1954. She studied business and accounting at Stevens-Henager College in Salt Lake City before moving to Napa, California to live with her brother Alan and his young family. There, she applied her education as a bookkeeper and office manager. Returning home, she secured work as a punch card operator on one of the new computers at the Idaho National Lab. It was an INL coworker who wouldn't take no for an answer that finally convinced her to go on a blind date with his brother, Jerry Hammon. After a romance filled with fast cars and broken curfews, Evonna and Jerry were married in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on June 23, 1961. They made their first home in Idaho Falls and were soon blessed with three daughters. Life for the new family was filled with wild adventures in Idaho's great outdoors. They camped, boated, hunted, rode motorcycles, and gathered numerous lifelong friends along with cherished memories. In December 1969, the family moved to the Chaffin family homestead in Rose. Two sons were added to the family as Evonna and Jerry launched this new chapter of life and fully embraced living in the country. Evonna, her sister Melba, and mother Emmeline planted an oversized garden and lovingly tended to it all summer long. Come harvest time, the three of them along with any kid not fast enough to run away would spend hours snapping beans, shelling peas, and shucking corn. The trio would reunite at Christmas time to make fudge, divinity, and cookies for their families, relatives, and neighbors. After returning to Blackfoot, Evonna became a 4-H club leader, drill mistress for the Bingham Boots and Bows Mounted Women's Posse, drove truck during potato harvest, and established herself as the go-to seamstress in the area. Once the children were older, Evonna "traded in" her spud truck for a school bus and ended up driving the big yellow limousine for decades. There isn't a road or trail anywhere in the Blackfoot School District that Evonna hasn't traveled in bad weather with a bus full of noisy kids. Her favorite route took her across the wide-open spaces of the Fort Hall Indian Reservation where she grew close to many of the families. Man did Evonna love to drive! Nothing suited her better than getting behind the wheel of a vehicle and heading out for a long expedition to some little-known place. With her favorite travel companions, son Jerry V. and dog Romeo, Evonna would spend an entire day covering back trails and dusty roads in search of the next perfect Idaho landscape. Likewise, she loved climbing into her son Jerry's 18-wheeler and setting off across the country. Nothing more represents Evonna and Jerry's life's work than their award-winning team of Shire draft horses. Over the course of several decades, they worked tirelessly in the pursuit of excellence in their horse show performances. Under their skilled hands, even the most challenging of these "gentle giants" became part of an impressive team of champions. The "Hammon's Triple H Shires" collected trophies at the Calgary Stampede, the Salt Lake Days of 47 Parade, the Los Angeles County Fair, and numerous fairs and horse shows in between. Evonna took great pride in her skill as a teamster and regularly competed against men in driving competitions. An equal source of pride was the legacy of horsemanship she passed along to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. In her later years, Evonna cherished her role as grandmother. Nothing made her happier than to see one of her grandchildren excel in sports, band, dance, 4-H, rodeo, and other pursuits. She was an active member of the DOES axillary of the Blackfoot BPO Elks Lodge and twice served as its president. She also enjoyed her time playing bingo and telling tall tales at the Bingham County Seniors' Center. Evonna was preceded in death by her parents, each of her siblings, and her loving husband. She is survived by her children: Peggy (Mark) Jorgensen, Brenda Brundy, and Jerry V. Hammon all of Blackfoot; E. Marie Hammon of Idaho Falls; and Wayne (Kate) Hammon of Meridian. Together they gave Evonna 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Graveside services are planned for 2pm on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 (Evonna and Jerry's 59th wedding anniversary) at the Groveland Cemetery west of Blackfoot under the direction of Hawkers Funeral Home. Guests are welcome to attend in person or may view the service live over the internet at https://www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions can be made in Evonna's memory to the Bingham County 4-H Scholarship Fund (412 W Pacific, Blackfoot, ID 83221) or your favorite charity. Evonna 5/12/1936 - 6/18/2020Hammon
