Our Dad, Jay Blaine Hammond (96), passed away peacefully on Monday, February 7, 2022, in South Jordan, Utah. Dad was born in Rigby, Idaho, on July 21, 1925, to Irus Benjamin and Lila Nancy Call Hammond. He grew up in St. Anthony, Idaho. He often spoke of his hard-working and kind parents and of his love for his siblings. It was at South Fremont High School that he first tried to catch the attention of Kona Rudd, who would become his sweetheart. Dad enlisted in the Navy and was assigned to serve with the Seabees 116th Battalion. They were stationed in Hawaii until their unit was called to help with reconstruction in Sasebo, Japan. They were among the first to enter Japan in September 1945. Jay and Kona were married on January 16, 1946, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They welcomed six children: Doug, Bruce, Kristine, Karyn, Dana, and Jalyn. After living in St. Anthony, Idaho Falls, and Price, Utah, they settled in Idaho Falls where Dad worked in real estate. He served on the Idaho Real Estate Commission and later as the Commissioner. He loved buying, selling, trading, and developing property throughout the area. One of our family favorites was the property he developed at Pinehaven, Island Park, where we spent many days playing cards, snowmobiling, building a cabin, and working alongside Dad. Dad loved to meet new people and hand out Idaho spud pins as he traveled. Dad and Mom loved hosting all kinds of gatherings-Dad would invite people and Mom would feed them. They especially loved gathering with their family and extended family. We all have cherished memories of time spent with them in their home and backyard. Dad collected friends everywhere he went. His lifelong friends have blessed our family. Making friends continued into the final months of his life. We appreciate the residents and staff of Sagewood at Daybreak who made "getting older" enjoyable. Dad was proud of his Idaho roots and had a love for his country that ran deep. Dad was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He happily served in many ways including Bishop, temple worker, home teacher, Sunday School greeter, lawnmower, lunch goer, and over-the-fence visitor. He always found ways to serve his neighbors and friends. Most of all, we knew Dad loved his family deeply. He leaves a legacy of love, support, and faith. Dad has been a stalwart example for his six children and our spouses, 29 grandchildren, and 72 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his children: Doug and Marilyn Hill Hammond; Bruce and Jean Ahlstrom Hammond; Kristine and Craig Ritchie; Karyn and Richard Alsup; Dana and Bart Wise; and Jalyn Hammond and Larry Maxwell; sister, Trudy Potter; and brother-in-law, Reed Butikofer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irus and Lila; his dear Kona; brothers, Calvin and Wayne Hammond; and sister, Helen Butikofer; granddaughter, Jayme Alsup Ellis; grandson and great-grandson, Jeff and Cameron Beard Idaho Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 11, 2022, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends one hour prior to services. Utah Memorial services will be at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 1007 S. Jordan Prkwy, S. Jordan, Utah with a visitation one hour prior to services. Interment will be at the Parker Cemetery in Parker, Idaho. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Jay 7/21/1925 - 2/7/2022Blaine Hammond
