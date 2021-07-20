Alan Dee Hampton, 65, of Caldwell, Idaho, passed away July 15, 2021, at his cabin in Island Park, Idaho. Alan was born March 5, 1956, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Edaly Dee Hampton and Barbara Haws Hampton. He grew up and attended schools in Shelley and graduated from Shelley High School. He also attended Cerro Coso Community College in Ridgecrest, California. Alan and his wife, Etta, made their home in Ridgecrest, California. Alan worked as an Electronic Engineer for Naval Weapons Center China Lake and retired in 2018. After his retirement they made their home in Idaho Falls. He enjoyed motorcycle riding, fishing, and spending time with his family. Alan is survived by his loving wife, Etta Hampton of Caldwell, ID; sons, Jason (Jodie) Hampton of Yakima, WA, and Jason (Natalie) Hainsworth of Redding, CA; sister, Janna (Lennis) Bosworth of Las Vegas, NV; sister, Lori (Kelly) Keele of Rigby, ID; and grandchildren, Ashley, Tristen, Alex, Kahrynn, Zackery, Jaymn, Skylar, Cambria, and Jarrett. He was preceded in death by his parents. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Fielding Memorial Park, 4602 S. Yellowstone Highway. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Alan 3/5/1956 - 7/15/2021Hampton
