Idaho farm boy, professor, builder, intellectual, skeptic, Believer, writer, carpenter, historian, philosopher, archivist, craftsman, scholar, husband, father, brother and Friend Richard Kay Hanks passed away on October 21, 2018 at his Idaho Falls home of multiple causes. He was 75.
In 1962 he met Sherry Mackay and later married her in the Los Angeles LDS Temple. He adored her and cherished their 56 year love story. Sherry shared all his adventures and dreams and was his business partner. Together they had three children: Margaret, Kristy and Mackay. He was an engaged, loving and devoted father and we loved him so very much.
We all believed he could create the weather; so forceful was his willpower, discipline and work ethic. Southeast Idaho was imprinted on Richard's soul: its seasons, its smells and its people. His father Vic purchased their small working farm so his children would learn how to work. Richard and his older brother Larry enjoyed an idealic childhood working and running wild on the ditchbanks, railroad tracks and farmland of Lincoln, Idaho. Richard was also the product of a raging and highly functional matriarchy run by the Burke women of Iona, Idaho: his mother Marjorie, his grandmother Caroline and his five aunts. After graduation from Bonneville High School, Richard set off for college in 1962 and earned his Bachelor of Arts and Masters Degrees in History from Brigham Young University. During the height of the turmoil of the 1960s he studied at the University of California, Riverside and was awarded a PhD in History in 1971. Richard felt that Civil Rights and racial justice were the issues and contribution of his generation. He taught History at Columbus College in Columbus, Georgia for 7 years, during which time he established the oral archives. He left academia in 1978 and returned to his beloved and native Idaho where he learned the contracting trade from his father-in-law Jim Mackay. Over the years he built over 100 custom homes and commercial office buildings in the southeast Idaho area. If he built your home or your office, you were thereafter his Friend. Richard was wise and he was thoughtful. His home library contains thousands of books and several volumes of his own writing, which leave us insight into his mind and soul. He never stopped learning and teaching, doubting and believing, debating and evolving.
Richard had particularly close and rewarding friendships throughout his life; notably with his brother Larry Hanks, his father-in-law James Mackay, his son-in-law Dirk Olson. Ted Wood, Lynn Harker, Peter Vance, Doug Nelson and many many others were very close to him in friendship. Leland (Chip) Krantz, MD, was not only among the closest of his friends, but also a devoted and compassionate physician to the end. His patience, professionalism and quality care are unparalleled, greatly appreciated and can never be repaid. You have our abiding gratitude, Dr. Krantz.
Richard was fiercely loyal to his friends and only saw the good in them. He bragged outrageously about his children, so don't believe half of what you've heard about us. His daughter-in-law Ale' was doting and kind and Richard held such great affection and love for her. She always got away with teasing him as no one else could.
Richard drew the short straw with his health. If one could earn health with good choices, discipline, exercise and lifestyle, he should have lived to be 100. Sisters Pat, April and Kathy whom Richard loved so much were our angels helping us during the long week of hospice care. Richard died as he lived: with tenacity, resolve and sheer force of will.
Survived by his wife Sherry Hanks, Dirk and Margaret Olson of Park City, Utah, Kristy Wood and Joe Westenskow of Idaho Falls, Mackay and Alejandra Hanks of South Jordan, Utah; eight grandchildren: Victoria Olson, John Carlyle Olson, Jedediah Hanks Wood, Rachel Kay Wood, Michael Wood, Santiago Richard Hanks, Sofia Hanks and Matias Hanks; siblings Larry and Georgia Hanks, Patricia Hanks Scott, Marvin Hill, Dan and Sherrie Lance, Peggy and Rod Bowman, Jim and Ann Mackay, April Repetto and Kathy Moedl. He is preceded in death by his parents Victor Franklin Hanks and Marjorie Burke Hanks, parents-in-law James Mackay and Fern James Mackay, a sister Sue Hanks Hill and brothers-in-law Gerald Repetto and Grant Moedl.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., October 25, 2018, at the Ammon West Stake Center, 2055 Coronado Street, Idaho Falls. The family will receive friends from 7:00-9:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 24, 2018, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Interment will be at the Taylor Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
In lieu of flowers please discuss a challenging idea with some friends, mentor a young person in intellectual pursuits or read a book that enhances your world view and increases your knowledge and understanding. Such is his legacy and life work.