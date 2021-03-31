Paul Hayes Hannah, 87, of Pocatello, passed away March 28, 2021, at his daughter's home in Pocatello. He was under the care of his loving family and Encompass Home Health & Hospice. He enjoyed fishing. Paul is survived by his two daughters and two sons. The family would like to thank Encompass Home Health & Hospice for their exceptional care. No services are being held. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Paul 5/5/1933 - 3/28/2021Hannah