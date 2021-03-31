Hannah Paul Hannah Paul Hayes Hannah, 87, of Pocatello, passed away March 28, 2021, at his daughter's home in Pocatello. He was under the care of his loving family and Encompass Home Health & Hospice. He enjoyed fishing. Paul is survived by his two daughters and two sons. The family would like to thank Encompass Home Health & Hospice for their exceptional care. No services are being held. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
