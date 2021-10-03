Alaire Elizabeth Johnson Hanni passed away peacefully at the close of summer, September 20, 2021, at the age of 9,1 in Columbia, Boone County, Missouri. She was born on May 9, 1930, at the Idaho Falls LDS Hospital on a beautiful Spring morning to Robert Hoggan Johnson and Rachel Edith Butler Johnson. She grew up in Grant, Idaho, on the family farm and attended school there through the 8th grade, graduating from Midway High School in Lewisville, Idaho, in 1948. After high school, she worked at Jack & Jean's Bakery in Idaho Falls as a salesclerk, making 65 cents an hour. It was there that she learned the art of decorating cakes, a specialty she continued for family and friends for the rest of her life. She also worked for American Cyanamid Company as a receptionist and switchboard operator, and for Phillips Petroleum Company as a secretary. While working for Phillips, she met Darrell Fenton Hanni, a handsome young man from Mackay, Idaho, recently returned from military service who was working for the Atomic Energy Commission as a security guard. He was smitten with her. They dated for three months and were married on September 8, 1955. They made their home in Idaho Falls, and two years later built their first new "little white house" on West 20th Street, next door to Alaire's brother, Neahl and his family. They eventually built a new home at 1741 Camrose Street on the west side of town in 1965, where they would live for next 50 years. They enjoyed great neighbors and the perfect area to raise a family close to schools, the church, the temple, grocery stores and both sets of their parents. Alaire was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved serving in many callings, including teacher and counselor in the Primary, MIA and Relief Society, counselor in the Stake Primary Presidency, Stake Primary President, President of the Bi-Regional Special Primary, Relief Society President, ward extraction supervisor, ward missionary, temple worker and a visiting teacher for 54 years. She enjoyed reading the scriptures, studying the Gospel of Jesus Christ and sharing an unwavering testimony. She often repeated the opening lines from a poem by Alfred Lord Tennyson, "More things are wrought by prayer than this world dreams of." Alaire was an accomplished cook, a skill that blessed the lives of her husband, children, grandchildren and many others. She had a reputation for making the best whole wheat rolls, a talent she often put to work for the benefit of ward dinners and neighbors. She was also skilled at cooking cinnamon rolls, freshly caught trout (from the Mackay Reservoir, among others) with potatoes and onions, turkey vegetable soup, fried chicken and apple crisp. On many occasions, her extended family gathered at her home to enjoy a sumptuous Thanksgiving feast finished off with homemade pumpkin or blueberry pie. She was widely noted for grinding her own grains to make bread and hot cereal. To this day, her grandchildren still refer to it as "Grandma's Cereal." She put up corn, peaches, applesauce and tomatoes and sprouted alfalfa and mung beans for nutrition-packed salads and sandwiches. For many years, she conducted "Demonstrations" throughout the Idaho Falls area where she shared her knowledge of bread making and healthy cooking for the benefit of hundreds of attendees. She grew an amazing vegetable garden that produced prodigious quantities of potatoes, broccoli, kohlrabi, carrots, peas, cabbage, tomatoes, Jerusalem artichokes, corn, radishes, lettuce and herbs. She was a master of home remedies and always quick to offer a tip to interested listeners. She sewed dresses for her daughters and kept a spotless home. Some of her grandchildren's favorite memories were of her delicious dinners, pressing fresh apple juice in the fall from her many apple trees, the family reunions twice a year at Pond's Lodge and enjoying Reed's Dairy chocolate ice cream together. She loved to visit her grandchildren, and they loved to hear the bedtime stories she told of Eagle, her favorite horse from her childhood days on the farm. Her influence for good was felt in the lives of her family, friends and complete strangers. She often repeated the words of her father, that it was people that were important in life, not things. She mourned with those that mourned and comforted those that stood in need of comfort. Visitors to her home often received a treat of homemade bread and honey, carob cake or her famous peanut butter cookies. Even near the very end of her life, Alaire had a strong influence for good on the lives of her caretakers and those around her. Many have commented on how much they enjoyed caring for her because of the love and concern she showed them. Thirty years ago, Alaire wrote her own life history, and several of her caretakers appreciated the opportunity to read it to her. It has often been remarked that "Everyone loves Alaire." She possessed a strong sense of right and wrong. She would say, "I just want to do what's right." She always sought out things that were "virtuous, lovely, and of good report." More than anything, Alaire enjoyed being a mother and a homemaker, humbly serving her loved ones, attending the temple and being with special friends. During the last three years of her life, she especially appreciated the daily tender care she received from her daughter, Terri Anderson, in Columbia, Missouri. Alaire was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, two brothers, Bobby and Carl; and two grandchildren. Survivors include: her children, Terri Alaire (Stephen) Anderson of Columbia, Missouri; Brian Darrell (Célia) Hanni of Salt Lake City, Utah; Clint Mark (Yuko) Hanni of Sandy, Utah; and Trudy Lyn (Thomas) Miller of Elwood, Utah; her sisters, Joyce Johnson Nixon of Orem, Utah and Vaudys Johnson Rigby of Rexburg, Idaho; her brother, Neahl (Kathy) Johnson of Idaho Falls, Idaho; and two sisters-in-law, Rose Hanni Mitchell of Pocatello, Idaho and Yvonne Hanni Lanier of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Alaire has 12 grandchildren: Christopher Brian Hanni, Manfred Charles Langsteiner (Jenna) Anderson, Todd Darrell (Lindsay) Miller, Stephen Aaron Anderson, Derek Thomas (Beth) Miller, Stephanie Lyn (Sean) Souza, Mark Joseph (Riley) Hanni, Melissa Lyn (Jake) Nebeker, Sarah Yuko (Tommy) Crompton, Jessica Lyn (Troy) Tebbs, Holly Lyn (Taylor) Love and John Matthew Hanni. Alaire has 22 great grandchildren: Caroline Alaire Anderson, Lily Jenelle Anderson, Eleanor Faith Anderson, Simon Xavier Anderson, Ophelia Oleander Hanni, Everett Christopher Hanni, Tyson Todd Miller, Colt Christian Miller, Elle Alaire Miller, Lincoln Mark Miller, Rachel Nicole Miller, Jace Thomas Miller, Wade Derek Miller, Lucy Elizabeth Miller, Tessa Lyn Souza, Kove Ira Souza, Brynn Lee Souza, Everett Jacob Nebeker, Locke Thomas Nebeker, Brielle Ann Tebbs and Crew Darren Love. The family would like to thank the staff at Lake George Assisted Living in Columbia, Missouri, for their exceptional and loving care of their dear mother, Alaire. Due to Covid-19, private family services will be held at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, Ammon, Idaho, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, with a viewing one-hour prior. Friends of the family are encouraged to view a live broadcast of the services at www.woodfuneralhome.com under the obituaries tab. Burial will be at the Grant Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Church of Jesus Christ Humanitarian Aid Fund: https://donate.churchofjesuschrist.org. P.S. "Hang in there" XOXO J Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Alaire 5/9/1930 - 9/20/2021Elizabeth Johnson Hanni
