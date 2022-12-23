Hailie passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise, Idaho, from complications associated with cancer. She was surrounded by her family. Hailie was born on February 12, 1981, to Richard Clyde and Beckie Lynn (Walton) Hanni, she was the first of two daughters born to Rick and Beckie. Hailie graduated from Mackay High School and attended Idaho State University and College of Southern Idaho. She graduated as a Certified Medical Assistant. Hailie worked as a Certified Medical Assistant at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center. This was her dream job. She married Jason Ducot on January 9, 2021, in Meridian, Idaho. She was an active member of the American Legion. Hailie is survived by her father Rick Hanni (Mackay), sister Kristi (Dan) Eudey (Twin Falls). She was proceeded in death by her husband, mother, and grandparents. Visitation will be Thursday, December 29 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Arco. Services will be Friday, December 30 at 1:30 pm at the Mackay High School with a visitation from 12:30-1:30 p.m. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Eastern Idaho Down Syndrome Association (Venmo - @EasternIdaho-Downsyndrome or mail to Eastern Idaho Down Syndrome, P.O. Box 591, Rigby, ID 83442). Hailie Hanni-Ducot
