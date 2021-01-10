Maddi Lyn Hanni, 17, of Rigby, Idaho, passed away suddenly on January 6, 2021, Maddi was born on June 23, 2003, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Michael Trevor Hanni and Sarah Jean Taylor Hanni. Maddi attended school in Idaho Falls and Rigby. At the time of her passing, she was working as an apprentice for Hill Electric. No job was ever too big for Maddi. She had a fierce determination in everything she set her mind to. Maddi was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Maddi was born to be a cowgirl. She absolutely loved horses, and she was fearless when it came to riding or running barrels. It was a very rare occasion to catch her without her trademark jeans and cowboy boots. Maddi adored being in nature. She was very passionate about fishing, hunting, riding 4-wheelers, and of course welding. She loved country music and going for long drives. Maddi was the best big sister to her siblings. She wouldn't hesitate to stand up for them and protect them in every way. Maddi is survived by her ever loving parents, Trevor Hanni of Idaho Falls and Sarah Jean Taylor Hanni (Scott Thomas) of Rigby; siblings, Jackson, Kevi, and Eva Hanni, Kadence, Quinton, Grayson, Broxton, and Carson Wrathall, all of Rigby; her grandparents, Dale and Denise Taylor, Debbie and Jason Croft, Mickie and David Hamilton; and her aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her beloved grandfather, Michael E. Hanni. Maddi will always be remembered as feisty, fearless, compassionate, and she was never afraid to get her hands dirty. She will forever be missed by every soul she touched. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 11, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in Mount McCaleb Cemetery in Mackay, Idaho. Funeral services will be broadcast live and condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com/obituary/Maddi-Hanni "Although she was but little, she is fierce." A Go Fund Me has been set up at https://www.gofundme.com/f/maddi-lyn-hanni-memorial-fund Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Maddi 6/23/2003 - 1/6/2021Hanni
