Anna "Bethea" Hanny, 68, passed away unexpectedly from a scuba diving incident in Roatan, Honduras on November 11, 2022. Her sweetheart, Merrill, was at her side. Bethea was born July 27, 1954, to loving parents, Ray and Maxine Andrews. The second of six children, she began her life in Osgood, Idaho, later relocating to Ammon, Idaho as the family grew. She is remembered fondly for the fun she brought to the family. During Junior high and Senior high school, she was active in many clubs including Drama, Pep, Thespian, Medical Careers, and Concert choir. Later, she acted in community plays. She graduated from Rick's College with an associate degree in Nursing. Bethea was remembered for her caring and gentleness during her time as a Registered Nurse. She was introduced to Merrill Grant Hanny at a young adult fireside. On November 7, 1975, they were married for time and all eternity in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Idaho Falls temple. They just celebrated 47 years together and were on an anniversary trip at the time of her death. Bethea had a strong testimony and love of our Savior, Jesus Christ, and served in various church callings throughout her life. Bethea and Merrill welcomed nine children: Melanie (Marcus), Carolyn (E.Lauren), Kendrick (Angie), Karissa (Devin), Katelyn (Christopher), Austin (Carrie), and Aubrieanna (Casey). Two of their daughters, Cheressa and Annejolee, passed away as infants, always remaining close to her heart. Merrill and Bethea raised their family in Roberts, ID and Taylor, ID. As an avid reader, Bethea passed the love of reading on to her children. She had an innate love of gardening, riding horses, watching plays, and a passion for traveling. She relished soaking in all the details of all she encountered. Her greatest passion was her life calling, being a grandma. The love and attention she felt and expressed for each of her 19 grandchildren are indescribable. There was a gentle grace, a light, and a kindness in Bethea. Matched only by her stubbornness and determination; a beautifully rare combination to find. Our hearts are heavy to have had only a moment with her in this life. A moment we are glad we didn't miss because "It's always an adventure". Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Taylor 1st Ward Chapel, 1101 East 1250 North, Shelley. Because of the unique circumstances, the only time the family will receive friends and family will be from 6-8:30 p.m., Friday, November 25, 2022, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. The interment will be at the Taylor Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Bethea 7/27/1954 - 11/11/2022Hanny
