It is with Great Sadness that we share, Bradley DeLynn (Buford) Hansen, 64, passed away unexpectedly at his home on June 6, 2020. Born July 20, 1955, to Delynn and Beverly Hansen, Brad was the firstborn son and was always A Loving, Loyal, Compassionate, and Kind Son, Brother, Uncle, and Friend. He enjoyed helping others. Many referred to him as a "Gentle Giant". He loved the outdoors, Hunting and Fishing, and told many a story with a great Humor about his experiences. He recently retired from a life long occupation as a Truck Driver. He is survived by his siblings: Debra (Chris) Robbins, Cheryl (Joe) Gellings, David Hansen, Karen (Gerard) Doornbos, Brent (Anna) Hansen, Eric Hansen, Susan (Gary) Drouin, and Brother-in-law Robert Rix. As well as many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both sets of Grandparents, His Father and Mother, Sister Deanne Rix, and Nephew Scott Hansen. You will be greatly missed, always loved, and remembered fondly. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Wilford Cemetery. In honor of Brad, please dress casual. A live broadcast can be viewed at Coltrin Mortuary's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/coltrinmortuary. The family will receive friends from 10:30-11:30 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Bradley 7/20/1955 - (Buford) 6/6/2020Hansen
