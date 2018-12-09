Caroline Hansen peacefully passed at home surrounded by family on Dec 5th, 2018 at the age of 90 years old. Caroline Hansen was born in Milo, Idaho on February 16th, 1928 to Lorenzo Harmon and Victoria Christensen Harmon. She grew up with five siblings in Milo, Idaho. Caroline married George Hansen May 2nd,1958 in the Idaho Falls temple. Caroline was a hard worker and loved to keep busy. She worked as a custodian for the Idaho Falls High School until she retired. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. After Caroline retired, she served as a temple worker in the Idaho Falls Temple. She was a faithful visiting teacher and her life was full of service. She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with all her children and grandchildren. She always welcomed everyone with a hug. She was a compassionate listener. You could often find her playing a game of gin rummy with her grandchildren, which she won most of the time. Caroline loved to read. Her home in Idaho Falls had a library full of her favorite novels. She followed the news and often commented on the current events. Her yard was her pride and joy. She was a talented seamstress, making clothes for herself, her children and grandchildren. Traditions included Grandma making her homemade caramels, crescent rolls and raspberry jello. Caroline is preceded in death by her husband George Hansen, siblings Arthur Harmon, Elton Harmon, Norton Harmon, and Deloris Hall. She is survived by her children Marillyn Adams, Irvin Hansen (Jane), Vicky Spence, Sherry Kelsey (Danny), Ed Hansen (Carla), Terry Hansen (Kay), Linda Briggs (Marlin) and Steven Hansen (Marion): 30 grandchildren, 79 great grandchildren, 11 great great grandchildren and her sister Jane Ball. Graveside services will be held at the Milo Cemetery Monday December 10th at 11 a.m. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Caroline 2/16/1928 - 12/5/2018H. Hansen