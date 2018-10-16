Cathryn "Cathy" Jones Hansen, 62, died on Thursday, October 11, 2018, at her home in Rexburg, Idaho after a long illness. She was with family and passed peacefully eight days short of her 63rd birthday.
Cathy was born on October 19, 1956, at the Teton Valley Hospital in Driggs, Idaho, the third of six children born to Gerald D. and Fern Lott Jones.
She grew up in Victor attending Victor Elementary, Teton Middle School and Teton High School were she graduated in 1975. She then enrolled at Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho, where she attended two years.
She married Neil Hansen in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on January 12, 1978. They initially made their home in St. Anthony, but a few years later moved to Rexburg where she lived until her death. They had three daughters, Michaela, Michelle and Nicole.
In addition to being a mother and a homemaker, Cathy worked outside the home. She was employed at Artco for many years and then, in 1999, she went to work for the Quality Inn in Rexburg, where she worked for the rest of her life, most recently as General Manager. (Her husband Neil was employed at Romaine's in Idaho Falls)
Her main interest in life was her family. She loved being with them and around them. She also loved the eastern Idaho, western Wyoming region, along with Salt Lake and Boise areas where she and Neil would often go to visit family on holidays and long weekends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Kenneth Jones and Vernile Paul Jones.
She is survived by her husband, Neil, of Rexburg; three daughters, Michaela (Brian) Goldman of Hooper, Utah; Michelle (Ivan) Varela of Marbleton, Wyoming; and Nicole (Cory) Bybee of Rigby; a nephew, Layne Hansen of Idaho Falls; three siblings, Anne Kaufmann of Tetonia, Thomas (Neri) Jones of Fairbanks, Alaska; and Russell (Barb) Jones of Meridian; eight grandchildren, Braxton, Morgan, D.J., Rylee, Paisley, Maximus, Emma, Cort; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 19, (Cathy's birthday), at the Rexburg East Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 425 South 4th East, with Bishop Rex Fullmer of the Rolling Hills Ward officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg, and Friday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the stake center prior to services. Interment will be in the Victor Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com.
In memory of Cathy's birthday, we invite you to wear a touch of pink to celebrate with us!