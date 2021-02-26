Charles was born January 30th, 1942 in Los Angeles, CA to his parents Harold LeRoy Hansen and Betha Cornelia Agren. He had 3 brothers, Harold (deceased), Steve, and Lynn. Their family moved back to Iona, ID after WWII to continue working on the wheat farm. During junior high and high school, Charles played on the basketball and football teams, and performed in several musical productions, and with his popular music trio. He was also an Eagle Scout and class valedictorian. Charles met Suzann Perry in a French class in 1966, and they were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 30, 1967. Charles and Suzann had six amazing children, Matthew (recently deceased)-Molly, Mike (Phuong), Trevor (Shauna), Nathan (Jolleen), Jared (Denise), and heather Chris). They also have 29 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. After suffering the effects of Alzheimer's for several years, Charles passed from this earth-life the evening of January 15th, 2021 at home surrounded and comforted by his loving family in Mesa, AZ. Charles 1/30/1942 - 1/15/2021Hansen