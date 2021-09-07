Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Our "favorite" son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend "named Cody", passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021. Cody William Hansen was in his favorite place, Kilgore, and with his best friend, Dixie. Cody lived by his own rules. If it didn't suit him, he didn't do it. He was strong-willed, always saying, "I got this, Mom". Cody loved anything outdoors; fishing, mudding, hunting, dirt-biking, camping and snow boarding. He loved hanging out with his buddies, especially Nick. He grew up playing baseball al the way through high school. Cody served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Illinois, Chicago mission. Although he came home early, the people loved him and he served faithfully. Cody was loved more than life itself, not only by his parents and brother and sister, but y everybody who was blessed enough to know him. Cody is survived by his parents, John and Christy; brother, Dyllan; sister, Alyssa; grandparents, RaeAnn Hall, Brett and Debra Hansen, Dal and Margaret Steele. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, David and Virgene Hirschi; grandpa, Roger Hall; and cousin, Alayna Abbott. Funeral services will start at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 8, at the Rexburg South Stake Center. Family will receive friends from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 7 and from 9:00-9:45 a.m. Wednesday, September 8, both times at the Rexburg South Stake Center. Interment will be located in the Kilgore Cemetery. Condolences may be submitted online via, www.flammfh.com. Cody 5/17/2001 - 9/4/2021William Hansen