Dayna "Dani" Hansen, 75, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 31, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Dani was born on May 4, 1944 in Chicago, Illinois, to Dwight and Wilma Terrell. She grew up in Aurora, Colorado, and graduated from Aurora High School. As a young girl, she spent many long summers in Basin, Wyoming, with her maternal grandparents, whom she loved very much. There she rode horses, shot guns, and played with friends. She attended Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado, where she met her first husband, Michael G. Law. They were blessed with four children. After her first marriage ended, she moved to Idaho Falls. There she met and married Marcus Reed Hansen in 1985, and together they raised their family. Dani was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed serving in many volunteer church positions in several different wards. Her most recent and favorite calling was serving as a Cub Scout Leader and Primary Activities Leader. Dani always lived life fully and put her whole heart and soul into whatever she put her mind to. She was instrumental in putting together a major educational program in her school district in Parker, Colorado, the second in the nation. She was intensely involved in her youngest two sons' participation in gymnastics, even starting her own gym where she brought in a former Olympic coach. She also supported her children and grandchildren in their activities and attended every stage performance if possible. During her life, Dani participated in local, state, and national politics. She lobbied without pay in Idaho and Washington D.C. with a primary focus on family, educational, and fiscal issues, making many life-long friends in the process. Dani always loved real estate, and she invested in and remodeled many homes. For people who found themselves in foreclosure, she found joy in helping them keep their homes. This she did free of charge. Dani loved children and was the happiest when she was surrounded by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid reader, enjoyed raising animals on her property in New Sweden, and loved to discuss current events. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend. Dani is survived by her loving husband, Mark Hansen of Idaho Falls, ID; sons, James Law (Teri Bates) Hansen of Post Falls, ID, Terry (Bethany Axford) Hansen of Ucon, ID, and Daniel Kevin (Tammie Kingston) Hansen of Melba, ID; brother, Scott L. Terrell of Golden, CO; 19 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lori Ann Flatland; parents; grandson, Ryan Marcus Hansen; and granddaughters, Emma Lucy Flatland, Zira Rose Flatland, and Serenity Storm Flatland. There will be graveside services at New Sweden Cemetery for the immediate family. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Dayna "Dani" 5/4/1944 - 3/31/2020Hansen
+1