Dean Maurice Hansen, age 85, died November 2, 2020, at his home in Sandy, Utah. Dean was born September 19, 1935, in Driggs, Idaho, to Dean Erlease Hansen and Elmoyne Bendicta Brewer. "Mickey," as he was known in his youth, grew up in Tetonia, where from an early age he worked with his family at their Texaco station and motel. The hard work of these early years of scarcity, shared with his parents, his beloved grandmother Mette Sorenson Hansen, and siblings George and Carolyn, helped forge the gentle character of this giant of a man. Dean graduated from Driggs High School, where he was student body president and gained friendships that have lasted a lifetime. A highlight of recent years was attending a Driggs High School reunion filled with expressions of love by old friends. He went on to attend Ricks College before earning bachelor's and master's degrees at Brigham Young University in Political Science. Dean served in the U.S. Air Force following the Korean War and was stationed in Japan and the Philippines. Among other responsibilities he was a drum major in the Air Force Band and a radio announcer during his time in the Philippines. Following his military service, Dean served as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Switzerland (1960 - 63). After his missionary service, he met and married Annette McAffee in the Salt Lake Temple. Together, they are the parents of six children. Dean's love and commitment to his wife and children were absolute and unwavering. After marrying, Dean and Annette moved to Florida, where Dean earned a Ph.D. at the University of Florida in Higher Education Administration/Leadership and began a career teaching for the Church Educational System of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This career, which spanned more than three decades, included teaching assignments at the LDS Institutes of Religion associated with the University of Florida, College of Eastern Utah, the University of Utah, and LDS Business College. While in Price, Dean served as a member of the city council. At the University of Utah Institute, he was the director of A New Day, a musical performing group, and the Salt Lake Institute Concert Choir. Dean was a beloved teacher who offered love and emotional support to his many students. He had particular fondness for his international students, ministering to the spiritual and temporal needs of many. Dean was blessed with many opportunities to serve in the Church, including many callings as an instructor of classes and quorums. During his early married years, he served as a branch president in Starke, Florida. He and Annette were later called to preside over the Pennsylvania Harrisburg Mission (1984-1987), accompanied by their six children. His continued relationships with many of his missionaries have been a source of great happiness to him in his later years. Like his mother and grandmother before him, Dean was a prolific writer, authoring hundreds of poems and other writings focusing on themes of discipleship, love and family. Dean's later years were marked by disabling health problems. The challenges of these years were eased by the tireless and attentive care of his son Matthew and the love of friends, family, ward members, and caregivers. The family expresses gratitude to each of them. Dean is preceded in death by his parents (Dean and Elmoyne), stepfather Ted Hanks, brother George Vernon Hansen, and sister Carolyn Hansen Vesser. He is survived by his wife, Annette, children Amy (Brad) Johnston, Adam (Rachelle) Hansen, Heather (Travis) Lybbert, Matthew Hansen, Suzanna (Mason) Harper, and Lincoln Hansen, fifteen grandchildren, and one great grandson. Funeral services were held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 9119 S. 1300 E., Sandy, Utah, on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 6 p.m., with visitation beforehand from 3:00 - 5:45 p.m. Interment followed at the Cache Clawson Cemetery in Tetonia, Idaho, on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com. Dean 9/19/1935 - 11/2/2020Maurice Hansen